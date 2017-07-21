RadioandMusic
21 Jul 2017

Enjoy the rains with these trending songs

MUMBAI: The weekend is here, and we are sure that most of you have some awesome plans in place. But, for those who are planning to stay back home and enjoy the rains from their windowpane this is the list you want to catch up on.

Jaat Jaguar

Song: Jatt Jaguar
Singers: Vishal Dadlani, Navraj Hans & Apeksha Dandekar.
Music: Amaal Mallik
Lyrics: Kumaar.
Music- T-Series

Listen to the track:

Agar Tum Saath Ho Maahi Ve- T-Series Mixtape

Song - Agar Tum Saath Ho/Maahi Ve
Singers – Jubin Nautiyal Prakriti Kakar & Abhijit Vaghani
Music By - Abhijit Vaghani

Listen to the track:

Shareek-e-Hayaat Hai Tu

Song - Shareek-e-Hayaat Hai Tu
Singers - Amaan Noor & Anamta Kamal
Music Composers - Amaan & Anamta
Lyricists - Amaan & Anamta
Arranged, Mixed and Mastered by - Sudeep Shrivastava
Video filmed and Colored by - Ashwani Sharma (Videowallahs)

Listen to the track:

Qismat

Song - Qismat (Full Song)
Artist - Ammy Virk
Starring - Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta
Lyrics & Composer - Jaani
Music - B Praak
Online Promotion - Gold Media Entertainment
A Film By Arvindr Khaira
Label - Speed Records

Listen to the track:

Tera Ishq

Song: "Tera Ishq"
Singer: Nyvaan, "Millind Gaba"
Music: Music MG
Lyricist: Nyvaan, Millind Gaba
Project Coordination: Sunil Sethi
Mix & Master: B Sanj
Music Label: T-Series

Listen to the track:

Take Me Away Aake Laija

Song: Take Me Away Aake Laija
Singer: Resham Singh Anmol, Millind Gaba
Music: MRV
Lyrics: Rythm Mansa, Millind Gaba
Directed By: Only Jashan
Music Label: T-Series

Listen to the track:

Disco Disco

Song - Disco Disco
Singers - Benny Dayal & Shirley Setia
Music Composer - Sachin- Jigar
Lyrics - VAYU
Arranged & Programmed by Sachin - Jigar
Music Label - T-Series

Listen to the track:

Sweet Gal – Remix

Song - Sweet Gal
Composer - Ullumanati
Singer - Brown Gal Ft. Roach Killa
Lyrics - Gurprasad Singh

Listen to the track:

Dhoka

Song - Dhoka
Singer - Rimesh Raja
Lyrics - Shyam Raj
Music - Rajiv Mona
Recording At Geet Studio

Listen to the track:

Tujhe Namaami Ho

Song: "Tujhe Namaami Ho"
Singers: Shreya, Sunidhi, KK, Rana Mazumder
Music: Rana Mazumder
Lyrics: Sandeep Nath
Music Label: T-Series
Programmed & Arranged: Lyton
Mixed & Mastered: Rupjit Das at Post House

Listen to the track:

Sab Tera /Soch Na Sake Song- T-Series Mixtape

Song- Soch Na Sake/Sab Tera
Singers- Harrdy Sandhu & Neeti Mohan
Music By - Abhijit Vaghani

Listen to the track:

Naina Lage

Song - Naina Lage
Movie - Mr. Kabaadi
Singers - Shaan, Madhushree & Vikrant Bhartiya
Music - Raaj-Prakash
Lyricist - Shamim Shah

Listen to the track:

Do Dilon Ke

Song: Do Dilon Ke
Singer: Shreya Ghoshal, Hariharan
Music: A.R. Rahman
Lyrics: Navneet Virk
Music Label: T-Series

Listen to the track:

Selfie Queen

Singer - Inder Nagra
Music & Rap - Ramji Gulati
Lyrics - Ramji Gulati & Inder Nagra

Listen to the track:

Karo Bang Bang

Song - Karo Bang Bang
Singer, Music & Lyricist - Super Dang

Listen to the track:

Kitna Tadpa Hoon

Song - Kitna Tadpa Hoon
Singer - A Jay
Music & Lyrics- Sundeep Gosswami & Surya Vishwakarma

Listen to the track:

Tera Hoke Rahoon Cover

Credits: Trishna the Band
Singer: Monty Massey
Sound Credits: Salamat Ali

Listen to the track:

