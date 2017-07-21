Enjoy the rains with these trending songs

MUMBAI: The weekend is here, and we are sure that most of you have some awesome plans in place. But, for those who are planning to stay back home and enjoy the rains from their windowpane this is the list you want to catch up on.

Jaat Jaguar

Song: Jatt Jaguar

Singers: Vishal Dadlani, Navraj Hans & Apeksha Dandekar.

Music: Amaal Mallik

Lyrics: Kumaar.

Music- T-Series

Listen to the track:

Agar Tum Saath Ho Maahi Ve- T-Series Mixtape

Song - Agar Tum Saath Ho/Maahi Ve

Singers – Jubin Nautiyal Prakriti Kakar & Abhijit Vaghani

Music By - Abhijit Vaghani

Listen to the track:

Shareek-e-Hayaat Hai Tu

Song - Shareek-e-Hayaat Hai Tu

Singers - Amaan Noor & Anamta Kamal

Music Composers - Amaan & Anamta

Lyricists - Amaan & Anamta

Arranged, Mixed and Mastered by - Sudeep Shrivastava

Video filmed and Colored by - Ashwani Sharma (Videowallahs)

Listen to the track:

Qismat

Song - Qismat (Full Song)

Artist - Ammy Virk

Starring - Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta

Lyrics & Composer - Jaani

Music - B Praak

Online Promotion - Gold Media Entertainment

A Film By Arvindr Khaira

Label - Speed Records

Listen to the track:

Tera Ishq

Song: "Tera Ishq"

Singer: Nyvaan, "Millind Gaba"

Music: Music MG

Lyricist: Nyvaan, Millind Gaba

Project Coordination: Sunil Sethi

Mix & Master: B Sanj

Music Label: T-Series

Listen to the track:

Take Me Away Aake Laija

Song: Take Me Away Aake Laija

Singer: Resham Singh Anmol, Millind Gaba

Music: MRV

Lyrics: Rythm Mansa, Millind Gaba

Directed By: Only Jashan

Music Label: T-Series

Listen to the track:

Disco Disco

Song - Disco Disco

Singers - Benny Dayal & Shirley Setia

Music Composer - Sachin- Jigar

Lyrics - VAYU

Arranged & Programmed by Sachin - Jigar

Music Label - T-Series

Listen to the track:

Sweet Gal – Remix

Song - Sweet Gal

Composer - Ullumanati

Singer - Brown Gal Ft. Roach Killa

Lyrics - Gurprasad Singh

Listen to the track:

Dhoka

Song - Dhoka

Singer - Rimesh Raja

Lyrics - Shyam Raj

Music - Rajiv Mona

Recording At Geet Studio

Listen to the track:

Tujhe Namaami Ho

Song: "Tujhe Namaami Ho"

Singers: Shreya, Sunidhi, KK, Rana Mazumder

Music: Rana Mazumder

Lyrics: Sandeep Nath

Music Label: T-Series

Programmed & Arranged: Lyton

Mixed & Mastered: Rupjit Das at Post House

Listen to the track:

Sab Tera /Soch Na Sake Song- T-Series Mixtape

Song- Soch Na Sake/Sab Tera

Singers- Harrdy Sandhu & Neeti Mohan

Music By - Abhijit Vaghani

Listen to the track:

Naina Lage

Song - Naina Lage

Movie - Mr. Kabaadi

Singers - Shaan, Madhushree & Vikrant Bhartiya

Music - Raaj-Prakash

Lyricist - Shamim Shah

Listen to the track:

Do Dilon Ke

Song: Do Dilon Ke

Singer: Shreya Ghoshal, Hariharan

Music: A.R. Rahman

Lyrics: Navneet Virk

Music Label: T-Series

Listen to the track:

Selfie Queen

Singer - Inder Nagra

Music & Rap - Ramji Gulati

Lyrics - Ramji Gulati & Inder Nagra

Listen to the track:

Karo Bang Bang

Song - Karo Bang Bang

Singer, Music & Lyricist - Super Dang

Listen to the track:

Kitna Tadpa Hoon

Song - Kitna Tadpa Hoon

Singer - A Jay

Music & Lyrics- Sundeep Gosswami & Surya Vishwakarma

Listen to the track:

Tera Hoke Rahoon Cover

Credits: Trishna the Band

Singer: Monty Massey

Sound Credits: Salamat Ali

Listen to the track: