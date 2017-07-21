Enjoy the rains with these trending songs
MUMBAI: The weekend is here, and we are sure that most of you have some awesome plans in place. But, for those who are planning to stay back home and enjoy the rains from their windowpane this is the list you want to catch up on.
Jaat Jaguar
Song: Jatt Jaguar
Singers: Vishal Dadlani, Navraj Hans & Apeksha Dandekar.
Music: Amaal Mallik
Lyrics: Kumaar.
Music- T-Series
Agar Tum Saath Ho Maahi Ve- T-Series Mixtape
Song - Agar Tum Saath Ho/Maahi Ve
Singers – Jubin Nautiyal Prakriti Kakar & Abhijit Vaghani
Music By - Abhijit Vaghani
Shareek-e-Hayaat Hai Tu
Song - Shareek-e-Hayaat Hai Tu
Singers - Amaan Noor & Anamta Kamal
Music Composers - Amaan & Anamta
Lyricists - Amaan & Anamta
Arranged, Mixed and Mastered by - Sudeep Shrivastava
Video filmed and Colored by - Ashwani Sharma (Videowallahs)
Qismat
Song - Qismat (Full Song)
Artist - Ammy Virk
Starring - Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta
Lyrics & Composer - Jaani
Music - B Praak
Online Promotion - Gold Media Entertainment
A Film By Arvindr Khaira
Label - Speed Records
Tera Ishq
Song: "Tera Ishq"
Singer: Nyvaan, "Millind Gaba"
Music: Music MG
Lyricist: Nyvaan, Millind Gaba
Project Coordination: Sunil Sethi
Mix & Master: B Sanj
Music Label: T-Series
Take Me Away Aake Laija
Song: Take Me Away Aake Laija
Singer: Resham Singh Anmol, Millind Gaba
Music: MRV
Lyrics: Rythm Mansa, Millind Gaba
Directed By: Only Jashan
Music Label: T-Series
Disco Disco
Song - Disco Disco
Singers - Benny Dayal & Shirley Setia
Music Composer - Sachin- Jigar
Lyrics - VAYU
Arranged & Programmed by Sachin - Jigar
Music Label - T-Series
Sweet Gal – Remix
Song - Sweet Gal
Composer - Ullumanati
Singer - Brown Gal Ft. Roach Killa
Lyrics - Gurprasad Singh
Dhoka
Song - Dhoka
Singer - Rimesh Raja
Lyrics - Shyam Raj
Music - Rajiv Mona
Recording At Geet Studio
Tujhe Namaami Ho
Song: "Tujhe Namaami Ho"
Singers: Shreya, Sunidhi, KK, Rana Mazumder
Music: Rana Mazumder
Lyrics: Sandeep Nath
Music Label: T-Series
Programmed & Arranged: Lyton
Mixed & Mastered: Rupjit Das at Post House
Sab Tera /Soch Na Sake Song- T-Series Mixtape
Song- Soch Na Sake/Sab Tera
Singers- Harrdy Sandhu & Neeti Mohan
Music By - Abhijit Vaghani
Naina Lage
Song - Naina Lage
Movie - Mr. Kabaadi
Singers - Shaan, Madhushree & Vikrant Bhartiya
Music - Raaj-Prakash
Lyricist - Shamim Shah
Do Dilon Ke
Song: Do Dilon Ke
Singer: Shreya Ghoshal, Hariharan
Music: A.R. Rahman
Lyrics: Navneet Virk
Music Label: T-Series
Selfie Queen
Singer - Inder Nagra
Music & Rap - Ramji Gulati
Lyrics - Ramji Gulati & Inder Nagra
Karo Bang Bang
Song - Karo Bang Bang
Singer, Music & Lyricist - Super Dang
Kitna Tadpa Hoon
Song - Kitna Tadpa Hoon
Singer - A Jay
Music & Lyrics- Sundeep Gosswami & Surya Vishwakarma
Tera Hoke Rahoon Cover
Credits: Trishna the Band
Singer: Monty Massey
Sound Credits: Salamat Ali
