RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Jul 2017 16:01 |  By RnMTeam

Egyptian artist Shaimaa Elshayeb to be the voice for Radha in Arabic

MUMBAI: The song that has taken the nation by storm, Radha (Jab Harry Met Sejal) is now created in Arabic titled Habibi Radha (releasing on 21 July) and that too in the mellifluous voice of Shaimaa Elshayeb. Sony Music India has chosen the talented artist who has won several prestigious music awards as the voice for the song. Shaimaa is also known to become Egypt's biggest talent export and through her rendition, Sony Music believes that the song will further appeal to audiences in the Middle East. Habibi Radha is a fusion between subtle Arabic percussions and Indian tunes.

Commenting on the same, Shaimaa Elshayeb adds, “I am extremely proud to be part of this release with an Indian and International superstar Shah Rukh Khan. It’s an honour and a privilege to be selected for such a duet. Shah Rukh Khan has an amazing following in Egypt and around Arab and I hope I can deliver the bubbly and dancy feeling of this song to the whole Arab.”

Adding on Sony Music India Marketing Director Sanujeet Bhujabal says, “As a part of an overall music strategy for JHMS, we are creating multiple version of the song in different languages. Since the talented Shah Rukh Khan has an immense fan following in the Middle East we decided that we must create an Arabic version for which our first choice was the gifted Shaimaa.”

Dubai based Music Producer and A&R Expert - Richard Hussein who played an instrumental role in discovering Shaimaa adds “During our talent search Shaimaa stood out the most because of her creative style of singing as well as her love for Indian music”.

The sizzling chemistry between Harry and Sejal to the song hook, Radha has the ability to get everyone dancing. Sony Music, the global music giant, acquired the music rights of Jab Harry Met Sejal and is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the songs are reaching out to fans globally. The soundtrack of the film is composed by Pritam and the movie is set for a worldwide release on 4 August 2017.

Tags
Shaimaa Elshayeb Jab Harry Met Sejal Radha Sony Music India Pritam
Related news
News | 20 Jul 2017

Sony Music to release Radha song in multiple languages

MUMBAI: Sony Music, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the songs from their next music release Jab Harry Met Sejal are heard globally and are also leading charts.

read more
News | 17 Jul 2017

IIFA music award winners 2017

MUMBAI: The 18th edition of IIFA awards came to a glitzy end last weekend, but the memories of this glamorous award show that also had to deal with some raindrops are not fading that soon. The awards will be remembered and so will the performances and some aftermath.

read more
News | 15 Jul 2017

Trending songs for this lazy weekend

MUMBAI: Bored this week? Did not have time to check out the new songs? No worries when Radioandmusic is here. We, the team have clubbed down the trending songs of the week for you. Scroll down! Check out the song below:

read more
News | 13 Jul 2017

'Jagga Jasoos' releases 'Khaana Khaake'

MUMBAI: The sixth song of Jagga Jasoos released today, 13 July. Khaana Khaake stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kapoor. The song is sung by Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Tushar, Geet Sagar, June, Antara, Amit, Ashwin, Aroh and Sunny.

read more
News | 11 Jul 2017

'Jab Harry Met Sejal's' 'Safar' is Alia Bhatt's favourite song

MUMBAI: Just a while back, Deepika declared Beech Beech Mein to be her favourite track, and now another Bollywood diva has picked her favourite from the album, Jab Harry Met Sejal.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
David Gilmour live at Pompeii: A audio-visual experience

MUMBAI: 45 years after Pink Floyd, David Gilmour filmed Live At Pompeii in the legendarread more

News
Sweet Beats to create, promote and establish new talents as global brand: Somesh Mathur

MUMBAI: Sweet Beats Productions which is India's first ever music startup with the vision ofread more

Press Releases
Judas Priest announce new mobile game, 'Judas Priest: Road To Valhalla'

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and legendary heavy metal band Judas Priest announced today tharead more

News
Fever and Radio Nasha hike ad rates by 25 per cent
,

MUMBAI: Radio networks in India have been increasing their ad prices since, April 2017.read more

Press Releases
Big FM launches a television campaign for its music show #Salim

MUMBAI: 92.7 Big FM, has launched a four-week long television campaign for one of its popular musread more

top# 5 articles

1
​​David Gilmour Live At Pompeii: ​A​n audio experience on its own

MUMBAI: 45 years after Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour filmed Live At Pompeii in the legendary Roman Amphitheatre there, he returned for two spectacular...read more

2
Muzik247 releases the video of 'Team 5' song

MUMBAI​: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the video of Team 5 song, which is composed and rendered by...read more

3
Anish Sood set to make his TEDx debut

MUMBAI: One of the most prolific artists Anish Sood, who has grown to be one of the most breakthrough artists in the electronic dance music sight,...read more

4
Red FM releases another Sonu video in support of RJ Malishka

MUMBAI: RJ Malishka and BMC-Shiv Sena tiff, now takes an interesting turn with Red FM, Delhi releasing another Sonu Song video on Red FM's Facebook...read more

5
Kakar sisters to perform in Melbourne

MUMBAI: Singers and sisters Akriti, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar will perform at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on 11 August. The act will be an...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group