Egyptian artist Shaimaa Elshayeb to be the voice for Radha in Arabic

MUMBAI: The song that has taken the nation by storm, Radha (Jab Harry Met Sejal) is now created in Arabic titled Habibi Radha (releasing on 21 July) and that too in the mellifluous voice of Shaimaa Elshayeb. Sony Music India has chosen the talented artist who has won several prestigious music awards as the voice for the song. Shaimaa is also known to become Egypt's biggest talent export and through her rendition, Sony Music believes that the song will further appeal to audiences in the Middle East. Habibi Radha is a fusion between subtle Arabic percussions and Indian tunes.

Commenting on the same, Shaimaa Elshayeb adds, “I am extremely proud to be part of this release with an Indian and International superstar Shah Rukh Khan. It’s an honour and a privilege to be selected for such a duet. Shah Rukh Khan has an amazing following in Egypt and around Arab and I hope I can deliver the bubbly and dancy feeling of this song to the whole Arab.”

Adding on Sony Music India Marketing Director Sanujeet Bhujabal says, “As a part of an overall music strategy for JHMS, we are creating multiple version of the song in different languages. Since the talented Shah Rukh Khan has an immense fan following in the Middle East we decided that we must create an Arabic version for which our first choice was the gifted Shaimaa.”

Dubai based Music Producer and A&R Expert - Richard Hussein who played an instrumental role in discovering Shaimaa adds “During our talent search Shaimaa stood out the most because of her creative style of singing as well as her love for Indian music”.

The sizzling chemistry between Harry and Sejal to the song hook, Radha has the ability to get everyone dancing. Sony Music, the global music giant, acquired the music rights of Jab Harry Met Sejal and is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the songs are reaching out to fans globally. The soundtrack of the film is composed by Pritam and the movie is set for a worldwide release on 4 August 2017.