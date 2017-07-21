Anish Sood set to make his TEDx debut

MUMBAI: One of the most prolific artists Anish Sood, who has grown to be one of the most breakthrough artists in the electronic dance music sight, is going to make his TEDx debut next month at his alma mater Goa Engineering College.

It will be held on 2 August 2017 from 3-6 PM at Seminar Hall, Academic Section, GEC Campus.

He will be one of the speakers at TEDx ARTiculate that is all about a bunch of high achieving artists. The mechanical engineer turned DJ/Producer will talk about his life and how he made the transition from one field to another, the overlaps and contradictions in the two worlds, and more.

“First of all, I'm really looking forward to heading back to my college. It's also pretty amazing to have a platform like TED to share my story on. So my session is going to be a little bit about myself, also about my life in a more philosophical sense and how I plan and work,” says Anish elatedly.

TEDxGEC aims to create impact and change through its talks and inspire the local student community. It is a festival of ideas that will be celebrated with enthusiasm, curiosity and amazement.