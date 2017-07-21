RadioandMusic
​​David Gilmour Live At Pompeii: ​A​n audio experience on its own

MUMBAI: 45 years after Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour filmed Live At Pompeii in the legendary Roman Amphitheatre there, he returned for two spectacular shows, part of his year-long tour in support of his No one album Rattle That Lock. The performances were the first-ever rock concerts for an audience in the stone Roman amphitheatre, and, for two nights only, the 2,600 strong crowd stood exactly where gladiators would have fought in the first century AD.

David Gilmour Live At Pompeii is an audio experience on its own, while the audio-visual spectacle features lasers, pyrotechnics and a huge circular screen on which specially-created films complement selected songs. Paramount, however, is the incredible music: the show includes songs from throughout David's career, as well as many Pink Floyd classics, including One Of These Days, the only song that was also performed at the band’s 1971 show.

Both concerts also saw very special performances of The Great Gig In The Sky from The Dark Side Of The Moon which David rarely plays as a solo artist. The 2-disc concert CD was produced by David Gilmour, and mixed by Andy Jackson and David Gilmour. The 148-minute concert film includes highlights from both shows, filmed in 4k by director Gavin Elder. DVD and Blu-ray versions contain an extra 7-minute documentary by Gavin Elder Pompeii Then And Now, while the Deluxe Blu-ray 4-disc box contains the 2xCD version, the 1xBlu-ray version, and a full 207 minutes of extra footage: 11 live performances and five documentaries, plus bonus collectables. Vinyl lovers can enjoy a deluxe 4xLP version in gatefold sleeves and a hardback slipcase, plus a 24-page photo booklet.

David Gilmour Live At Pompeii shows an artist at the top of his artistic game, performing incredible material with his world-class band, in a unique setting on one very special occasion.

