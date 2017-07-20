RadioandMusic
News |  20 Jul 2017

Sony Music to release Radha song in multiple languages

MUMBAI: Sony Music, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the songs from their next music release Jab Harry Met Sejal are heard globally and are also leading charts. Apart from an aggressive push across national radio stations and TV channels, the label has initiated a unique marketing strategy wherein they have assigned singers to sing the song in different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati and even Arabic.

Commenting on this initiative, Sony Music India marketing director Sanujeet Bhujabal says, “Radha has an instant likeability to it therefore we decided to further leverage the fan love by making it accessible in multiple languages so that it connects with all. These versions will be released from 20 July onwards across all digital platforms.”

The sizzling chemistry between Harry and Sejal to the song hook, Radha has the nation grooving to it with over 30MN views and streams across digital platforms.

explore RNM

