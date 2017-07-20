'My Virgin Diary' to have special song dedicated to Delhi University

MUMBAI: The makers of upcoming web-series My Virgin Diary will release a promotional song titled DU Special which will talk about the culture and various struggles of students of Delhi University (DU).



"The idea behind this song was to show the cultural contrast that exists in Delhi University and to give a soul to it. I have mentioned various incidents including the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) episode where JNU students were beaten up at Ramjas College," Nalin Singh, director of My Virgin Diary, said in a statement.



The three-minute song, which will be released in the coming days, will showcase all the moments of college life right from the admission stress to canteen clashes.



"Both the universities (DU and JNU) have a different environment and ideology of functioning and my idea was to show two different cultures on the same platform.



"In the song I had to speak in Bihari and Haryanvi accent and that was total fun, I loved every bit of it," Nalin added.



Featuring names like Mohit Mishra, Rakesh Choudhry, Anirudh Ganguli, Kritika Tanna and Hirday Singh, the three-part web-series will be released in September.

(Source: IANS)