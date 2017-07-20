RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Jul 2017 16:20 |  By RnMTeam

'My Virgin Diary' to have special song dedicated to Delhi University

MUMBAI: The makers of upcoming web-series My Virgin Diary will release a promotional song titled DU Special which will talk about the culture and various struggles of students of Delhi University (DU).

"The idea behind this song was to show the cultural contrast that exists in Delhi University and to give a soul to it. I have mentioned various incidents including the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) episode where JNU students were beaten up at Ramjas College," Nalin Singh, director of My Virgin Diary, said in a statement.

The three-minute song, which will be released in the coming days, will showcase all the moments of college life right from the admission stress to canteen clashes. 

"Both the universities (DU and JNU) have a different environment and ideology of functioning and my idea was to show two different cultures on the same platform. 

"In the song I had to speak in Bihari and Haryanvi accent and that was total fun, I loved every bit of it," Nalin added.

Featuring names like Mohit Mishra, Rakesh Choudhry, Anirudh Ganguli, Kritika Tanna and Hirday Singh, the three-part web-series will be released in September.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
My Virgin Diary Delhi University DU Special song
Related news
News | 20 Apr 2017

Amitabh Bhattacharya pens song for kids channel

MUMBAI: National Film Award winning lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned a song for Sony YAY!, a new children's entertainment channel by Sony Pictures Networks.

read more
News | 12 Apr 2017

A special edition of top ten foot-tapping numbers

MUMBAI: It's Wednesday today. A day when the energies drop down hence, we bring you a curated list of foot-tapping numbers to get you high on energy. Check the list below - This song totally resonates right now.

read more
News | 30 Mar 2017

Beat the heat with these tracks

MUMBAI: Wassup folks? Summer has officially set in and this is one time of the year that reminds us that global warming has come out of the EVS textbooks to haunt us. But there is nothing that a song cannot fix. So here we are with ten songs that will remind you summer is here.

read more
News | 29 Mar 2017

'Rog Jaane' will work commercially: Vipin Patwa

MUMBAI: Some get success early in their careers, while the others have to wait a little longer. Well, the wait has been prolonged for ‘Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana’ music composer, Vipin Patwa, but not anymore.

read more
News | 17 Mar 2017

Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa compose jingle for Vivo IPL 2017

MUMBAI: The tenth year of IPL is bound to get grand and to celebrate this Vivo IPL 2017 first released the anthem song, ‘10 Saal Aapke Naam’. Extending the musical celebration Vivo now releases its IPL jingle.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Judas Priest announce new mobile game, 'Judas Priest: Road To Valhalla'

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and legendary heavy metal band Judas Priest announced today tharead more

News
Fever and Radio Nasha hike ad rates by 25 per cent

MUMBAI: Radio networks in India have been increasing their ad prices since, April 2017.read more

Press Releases
Big FM launches a television campaign for its music show #Salim

MUMBAI: 92.7 Big FM, has launched a four-week long television campaign for one of its popular musread more

News
Jimi Hendrix family company renews licensing deal with Sony

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and Jimi Hendrix's family company Experience Hendrix L.L.C.read more

News
Mahindra Comviva partners Saregama for mobile content

MUMBAI: Mobile solutions provider Mahindra Comviva on Thursday announced partnership with entertaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sarod player Soumik Datta jams with Farhan Akhtar in London

MUMBAI: 13 July saw some of Bollywood’s most respected and popular names come together in London for a unique Urdu poetry tribute to the iconic...read more

2
Gus Kenworthy 'made out' with Miley Cyrus

MUMBAI: Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy says he made out with singer Miley Cyrus. "We never slept together or anything but we had a make-out. Yeah we had...read more

3
Amberay drops contagious track 'Woman Like a Fantasy'

MUMBAI: Amberay bursts back onto the musical radar as one of the most enigmatic emerging artists of 2017. Following on from her critically-acclaimed...read more

4
Jay-Z at No.1 on Billboard 200 and Artist 100

MUMBAI: The American mega superstar Jay-Z is at the top currently with his latest album 4:44 topping the Billboard 200 chart making it his 14th...read more

5
New song 'Tujhe Namaami Ho' released from movie 'Raag Desh'

MUMBAI: Song Tujhe Namaami Ho showcase the journey of three INA soldiers Shah Nawaz Khan, Prem Sahgal and Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon during the war....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group