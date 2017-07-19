RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Jul 2017 20:47 |  By RnMTeam

Shekhar, Shabana congratulate Irani over I&B Ministry charge

MUMBAI: Renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and veteran actress Shabana Azmi on Wednesday congratulated actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani for taking charge of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

Irani, who heads the Textiles Ministry, was appointed as I&B Minister on Tuesday, a day after M. Venkaiah Naidu, who was handling the Ministry, was picked as the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate.

"It's great to have you as our new minister Smriti Irani. Content is driving our world now. So great to have someone that understands it at the helm," Kapur tweeted on Wednesday.

Shabana wrote: "Delighted to have a person from the industry taking charge. Congratulations and welcome."

Before joining politics, Irani was best known for her role in the TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Shekhar Kapur Shabana Azmi Smriti Irani Information and Broadcasting ministry M. Venkaiah Naidu
Related news
News | 14 Jul 2017

'The Black Prince' unveils Maharaja Duleep Singh's 'vulnerable' side

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Satinder Sartaaj, who plays the lead role in The Black Prince, says the story of the English-Punjabi film humanised the character of Maharaja Duleep Singh, the last king of the Sikh empire.

read more
(Photo Credit: IANS)
News | 19 Apr 2017

Singing skills got Shabana (Azmi) 'Sonata': Aparna Sen

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Aparna Sen, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming directorial "Sonata", says that veteran actress Shabana Azmi was chosen for the film because of her singing skills.

read more
News | 04 Apr 2017

Tributes pour in for singing legend Kishori Amonkar

MUMBAI: Renowned classical singer Kishori Amonkar passed away shortly before midnight after a brief illness, family sources said here on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, among a host of others, have mourned her death.

read more
News | 06 Mar 2017

Javed Akhtar is part of 'Manto', reveals Nandita Das

MUMBAI: Actress-filmmaker Nandita Das says veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar is part of her directorial 'Manto', a biopic on late writer Saadat Hasan Manto.

read more
(Image: Indiatimes.com)
News | 23 Feb 2017

There's lawlessness in India: Vishal Bhardwaj

MUMBAI: Acclaimed composer-filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj feels that one can get away with anything in India, and says "There is no respect for law and no law enforcement" in the country.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Gaydio, India's first LGBTQ radio show on Ishq FM

MUMBAI: Time has changed, so has the radio.read more

News
AIR not to stop subscription to UNI, PTI: Rathore

NEW DELHI: The Government today denied that All India Radio was stopping the subscription to Uniread more

News
Saregama to produce films under Yoodlee Films

MUMBAI: Popular music banner Saregama has ventured into film production through Yoodlee Films unread more

News
Mann Ki Baat earned revenue of around Rs 48 million in 2016-17

NEW DELHI: All India Radio earned Rs 5,19,00,000 in 2016-17 as against Rs.read more

Press Releases
TM Talent Management announces music conference 'All About Music'

MUMBAI: After the success of their first IP- a two-day multi artist festival Bollywood Music Projread more

top# 5 articles

1
Janet Jackson moves back to LA with son

MUMBAI: Singer Janet Jackson, who was staying in New York with her six-month-old son, has moved back to the West Coast. "Los Angeles has always been...read more

2
Arko Pravo Mukherjee's next Bollywood project, 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'

MUMBAI: Music composer-singer-lyricist Arko Pravo Mukherjee, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming single, Aainda with Sony Music Pop, has...read more

3
Coke Studio Pakistan is all set for its 10th season; reveals line-up

MUMBAI: Coke Studio, a show that independently changed the approach of not only Pakistani music, but independent music globally, is all set for its...read more

4
Assamese singer Bidisha's husband under police custody until next court hearing

MUMBAI: Assamese singer-actress Bidisha Bezbaruah (30) committed suicide at her residence in Gurgaon on Monday late evening. As per police inquiry,...read more

5
Gig Review: Deep in Dance's periodical gigs gave wings to our minds, trip to the imagination

MUMBAI: Based out of Mumbai, Deep in Dance is an established, essential creation of India’s night life division that has been a pioneer in hosting...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group