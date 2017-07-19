RadioandMusic
News |  19 Jul 2017 21:14 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Bhasin releases latest song from Onir's next 'Aawari'

MUMBAI: After raking in all the major accolades and awards for her song Jag Ghoomeya in Sultan, Neha Bhasin is already set for her next big film song. She has just completed the song Aawari from director Onir's film Shab with music director Mithoon

Talking about her latest song Aawari Neha said, "I'm so glad to work with Mithoon on Aawari. I'm a big fan of his work. The minute I heard the song and the lyrics of Aawari, I knew it was a special song. It exudes this raw and beautiful sense of female sensuality. The magic of the song lead to an even more beautiful video. This is the second time with me that an unplanned female version of a prominent male song in a film has taken the front seat on sheer credibility of how good it turned out."

Neha's been on quite a roll. Last month, she released an exciting single titled Chan Mahi which became a viral sensation and earned her rave reviews. Her incredible styling brought a contemporary twist to the beautiful Punjabi folklore. She has managed to reacquaint the youth with their roots in an interesting and modern way.

Check the track here –

