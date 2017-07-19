Janet Jackson moves back to LA with son

MUMBAI: Singer Janet Jackson, who was staying in New York with her six-month-old son, has moved back to the West Coast.

"Los Angeles has always been home for Janet and she is enjoying having her family so close. It's especially important to her because she wants her son to have a close relationship with her mother and family. Everyone is so happy to have her back home in LA," a source close told etonline.com.

Jackson, upon returning to Los Angeles, is also working on the final preparations of her State of the World tour which includes getting into performing shape.

The new mom has already lost over 65 pounds and is focused on a rigorous exercise routine and eating clean.

"She will hit the stage with the passion and fire that her fans have come to expect from her when her tour starts on September 7," the source added.

Apart from touring, Janet is also in negotiations on a documentary that is to spotlight what goes on behind the scenes of her tour as well as her life as both a performer and a mother.

