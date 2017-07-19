Coke Studio Pakistan is all set for its 10th season; reveals line-up

MUMBAI: Coke Studio, a show that independently changed the approach of not only Pakistani music, but independent music globally, is all set for its 10th season. Since its inception under Rohail Hyatt’s leadership, the show has been entwined with the multicultural strength of the diverse music characteristics and influences of Pakistani musicians along with their famous tagline: ‘Sound of the Nation’. As the expectations are even elevated this year, Coke Studio 10 reveals its special lineup recently. Sponsored by Coca-Cola Pakistan, the show began in 2008. The show is produced now by the Pakistani band Strings.

Brace yourselves, Coke Studio 10 lineup is approaching.

The first name that was announced was Ali Sethi. Sahir Ali Bhagga will debut in this season with his energetic melodies. Other debutants are Danyal Zafar, Waqar Ehsin, Aima Baigwhoareknown for his power-packed performances.

There will be Quratulain Baloch who is making a comeback with her power-packed soul-stirring voice. Momina Mustehsan and Jabar Abbas are returning to Coke Studio 10 with more magical numbers. A maestro who needs no introduction, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will be also seen in its 10th season.

Two generations will come together in Coke Studio 10 as there will be father-son duo the legendary Ataullah Esakhelvi and Sanwal Esakhelvi.

The Rockstar Ali Zafar is also coming back with more magic up his sleeve.

Stay tuned.