News |  19 Jul 2017 19:48 |  By RnMTeam

Assamese singer Bidisha's husband under police custody until next court hearing

MUMBAI: Assamese singer-actress Bidisha Bezbaruah (30) committed suicide at her residence in Gurgaon on Monday late evening. As per police inquiry, Bidisha was unhappy in her marital life and wanted to file for divorce as her husband Nisheet Jha was having an extra marital affair.

Bidisha and Nisheet were married for a year. After few months of her marriage, Bidisha’s in-laws and husband started harassing her. She complained about this to her father every now and then. In fact, a night before the incidence, Bidisha had clearly conveyed her decision of filing a divorce to her father.

According to other media portals, her father asked Nisheet who was in Mumbai to go back to Gurgaon and check up on Bidisha as her phone was running off. Her father visited the Gurgaon police with details and that is when the police got to know about the incidence. On reaching her residence, the police broke the door and she was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

On the basis of Bidisha’s family statements, the police have arrested Nisheet and presented him in front of the court. He has been charged under IPC section 309 for amendment of suicide.

He is under police custody for a day, but he will be presented in front of the court, yet again and only then we will know the court's verdict.

Bidisha was in Mumbai before moving to Gurgaon. She married Nisheet Jha who is a Gujarati 14 months ago. She recently featured in the Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starring film Jagga Jasoos.

