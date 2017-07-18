Willie Nelson wont retire anytime soon

MUMBAI: American musician Willie Nelson may be 84, but he says he has no plans to retire in the near future.

The 84-year-old, who lives on a Texas ranch with fourth wife Annie, insists he has no plans to hang up his guitar in the near future because he enjoys his quiet life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Asked if he'd consider retiring, he said, "What do you want me to quit? I just play music and a little golf and I don't wanna give up either one of those!"

The country singer's latest album, God's Problem Child, pokes fun at his advancing years in tracks such as Not Dead Yet and he is happy to laugh at his mortality, especially because everything is going so well in his life.

"Oh, I don't know -- I've been killed several times throughout the years! And so I just thought I'd write something funny about it."

"You remember one of those deep thinkers, a guy named Seneca? He said you should look at death and comedy with the same countenance. And I believe that...

"Everything's going good. I think age is just a number. I've heard it all my life: It's not how old you are, it's how you feel. And I've been lucky with [everything], health-wise and career-wise. I haven't really got anything to bitch about," he added.

Willie is an advocate for the legalisation of cannabis and has no plans to quit the drug himself as it helps him to relax and "act like a grown-up".

(Source: IANS)