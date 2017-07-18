Sukhwinder Singh to have a non-alcoholic Birthday party

MUMBAI: Indian Bollywood playback singer Sukhwinder Singh who lent his voice to three movies this year, Sachin: A Million Dollar Dreams, Mom and Toilet Ek Prem Katha will be celebrating his 46th birthday today, 18 July 2017 in Lonavla. However, unlike most birthday parties Singh’s will be a more spiritual and devotion one.

“It will not be an alcoholic party. I want my birthday to be spiritual as well as musical. I have invited the band with whom I practice. We will do a self-concert,” exclaims Singh.

Music is this Chaiyya Chaiyya singers life and he is definitely not planning his new year without it. There will be more music, but before getting to that the singer talks about films and songs that have been special to him in 2017.

“When AR Rahman called to sing a peppy song for the movie Mom I was kind of excited. I liked the concept of the story. It had truth in it. Every mother wants their children to be safe and sound. When I first saw the movie I learnt a very important lesson and that is children should cooperate with their parents. Whatever parents say is because they have experienced it,” explains the singer.

On giving vocals to a love tale with a toilet twist he states, “I chose to work on Toilet Ek Prem Katha because it was for a good cause, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. When I go abroad, I see only one difference. India is a very rich country but it needs cleanliness. This movie portrays Modi Ji and his management’s initiative to make a clean India in a romantic way.”

The Lagan Lagi hitmaker also sang for Sachin: A Million Dollar Dreams because the idea of being part of a cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar’s film gave him a kick.

Singh believes that one should work for good content with an entertainment quotient. “I like working for combinations which have good content as well as entertainment in it. Because I belong to the entertainment world and I cannot think of intellectual songs,” he added.

Sukhwinder also expressed his thoughts on Marathi movie Bhikari by Ganesh Acharya where he has sung a Ganesh Utsav song in the climax. He said, “I can assure you, being a Marathi Film it is going to get worldwide appreciation. I always say one thing that this Bhikari is going to be very rich.”

He also shared about his moments with AR Rahman, who has been an important part of his journey. “Rahman is a quiet person. During our practice sessions, he used to never get our jokes. I’m glad that he gets them now. Overall the credit goes me because I taught him to laugh.”

We wish him a very Happy Birthday!