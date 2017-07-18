Pink pays tribute to husband

MUMBAI: Singer Pink has paid tribute to her husband Carey Hart on the occasion of his 42nd birthday.

Pink, 37, took to Instagram on Monday to share a heart-warming message for Hart, with whom she has six-year-old daughter Willow and six-month-old son Jameson, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Pink posted a black and white photograph of the couple, who got married in 2006, and called the former motocross competitor "gorgeous inside and out".

"Carey Hart -- Happy birthday my love. The weight you carry and the strength you have has always fascinated me. What you've accomplished in your life (the impossible, many many times) and what you continue to do (invent, live, love, forgive, alchemise) is incredible. You, my dear, are incredible. You're gorgeous inside and out (we know) -- you're the good egg that never cracks," Pink wrote.

"We love you to the moon, the sun, we'd follow you anywhere. I wish you enough this year. Enough rain to be able to feel the sunshine. Enough laughter to make the tears not sting so bad. You're my grateful," she added.

(Source: IANS)