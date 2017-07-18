Harshdeep Kaur and Leslie Lewis part of Voot's 'YoungStars S2'

MUMBAI: Voot's HDFC Life YoungStars S2, a unique digital talent show for kids has returned on the VoD (Video-on-Demand) platform. The reality property includes performances by children, between the ages of 6 and 14, in the popular categories of dancing, singing, acting and musical instruments.

These young prodigies are being mentored and judged by celebrity experts from the respective fields. This year’s judges are Harshdeep Kaur, Bollywood singing sensation, who is mentoring young singers while Leslie Lewis of Colonial Cousins fame is mentoring the budding musicians.

When contacted the duo they said they are having an amazing time mentoring the contestants. Lewis stated, “I’ve always guided them. I tell them things that I know which could benefit these young musicians at an early age.”

Kaur also expressed her joy of being part of this show. She said “It’s amazing to see kids of this age with talent and keen interest in learning the art. I was also impressed to see the encouragement coming in from the parents.”

Lewis also admired the show’s uniqueness saying, “There is no drama and hype in the show. Everything about this show is organic. It is an artist shows first.” He also added that kids on this show are there to showcase their talent and to get trained not to compete with each other.

The other mentors/judges on the show are Salman Yusuff Khan, a popular dancer turned actor of ABCD fame and Jay Bhanushali, an award winning television actor and renowned host. He is mentoring the child actors, while Khan is training the dancers.

Four episodes of the show were uploaded on Voot, yesterday and other four will go up on 20 July 2017. The finale episodes will be available on 27 July 2017.