News |  18 Jul 2017 13:03 |  By RnMTeam

Generate content you love: Indo-Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh

MUMBAI: At a time when the debate on censorship on TV and the social media is at an all-time high, one of the most popular faces on YouTube has called for a kind of self-regulation, both among content generators and consumers.

Referring to her work as ‘non-offensive’, Indo-Canadian YouTube sensation Lilly Singh (aka Superwoman), who was recently appointed as Unicef's newest Goodwill Ambassador, claimed that she has never faced government intervention in her work.

"There are certain things you cannot put on YouTube, certain content you cannot post on your channel, and you have to play by those rules because that is not your platform. So, ultimately, I think if you are doing things in the public eye, you do have to play by some rules," the popular figure, who was ranked No.1 on Forbes Magazine's Top Influencers List in the entertainment category last month, told IANS in an interview.

But the larger question that continues to haunt the creative fraternity is whether there is need for censorship on creative freedom or not. Singh said that “it depends from case to case.”

While she makes music videos and the platform (YouTube) is owned by Google, she must adhere to its rules. At the same time, she seemed to suggest a mid-way formula to resolve the censorship crisis.

"I always believed that you should come up (with content) which you love... If you watch something and that offends you I do believe that you should just watch something that does not offend you," Singh, who enjoys a stunning total of over 11 million YouTube subscribers, maintained.

She also reiterated the fact that her content is ‘non-offensive’ and that Indian parents generally like her shows.

However, Singh chose to remain quiet on the ongoing controversy around the legal trouble that AIB's Tanmay Bhatt has landed in after releasing a meme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a Snapchat dog filter.

She said that gender inequality is one of the core issues that she would love to see improve in societies across the globe. She suggested that it is high time that people began to question traditions that impose gender inequality among societies.

"I also think that accepting people for their sexual, economic, social preferences in every country is something that can be improved as well," she added.

The actor also expressed her desire to play the character of any female superhero.

"In fact Wonder Woman broke box office records because it was directed by a female and led by a female. It is a very good testament to the fact that there should be more," she added.

Singh has featured in popular films like Dr. Cabbie and Bad Moms. This year, she has also released her international and New York Times bestselling book How To Be A Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life, and was also recently cast in HBO's film adaptation of Ray Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451.

(Source: IANS)

