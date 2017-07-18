Arko Pravo Mukherjee's next Bollywood project, 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'

MUMBAI: Music composer-singer-lyricist Arko Pravo Mukherjee, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming single, Aainda with Sony Music Pop, has some good news to share on the Bollywood front. The Tere Sang Yaara composer will have his next song in Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao starrer rom-com, Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Mukherjee has written, sung and composed for this Bareilly love track. "It's an out and out love track. It's my imagination of Bareilly," says the talented man.

The singer-composer has never been to Bareilly, but he has friends from the city, who've helped him understand it for his composition.

Whether this track will hit the bullseye or not is something that Mukherjee does not want to think about. "At times you feel that a song will do extremely well, but it fails. Whereas, another track turns out to be a hit. So, I've stopped trying to guess," he explains.

The Dariya hitmaker is currently also working on his upcoming singles for Zee Music. Apart from it, Mukherjee has a few international singles lined up. In fact, his recent international release Reeva made it to Billboard Dance 50 Charts. "I am the first Indian artist to make it to this chart," exclaims Mukherjee.

The singer-composer is looking forward to releasing the track in 4-5 languages. The Hindi version of the single will release by the end of this month. The other languages that Mukherjee has zeroed on are Spanish, African and Thai.

"I have the music rights of Reeva. So, I am roping in artists from different countries to sing the track," he ends.