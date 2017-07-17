Sidharth and Jacqueline's next to feature a disco song

MUMBAI: Fox Star Studio's A Gentleman, An action comedy brings together the charming Sidharth Malhotra and sizzling Jacqueline Fernandez together on celluloid. As a visual delight, the duo will be joining forces to treat the audiences with the Disco song.

This hot duo will be seen revising the disco era for a song from the upcoming movie A Gentleman, where they will be dancing on a disco tune. disco song is touted to be a complete dance number which will surely raise the bar at disco techs and clubs.

With such power packed performers in it, the song is definitely going to rise the temperature level.

While Sidharth Malhotra marked a long lasting impact in his debut with Disco Deewane, Jacqueline Fernandez is known to be a party favorite with tunes like Sooraj Duba hai, Lat Lag Gayi, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan and much more to her credit.

The actors are looking stunning with their super sexy look. A sneak peak of the song had made the audience go crazy with different speculations by them.

Jacqueline also tweeted about the first glimpse of the song, she wrote, "Wait for it!! The return of Disco #TheDiscoSong coming soon @S1dharthM @foxstarhindi".

With A Gentleman, which stars Siddharth Malhotra and Jacqueline in the lead roles the audience will get to experience the sizzling chemistry between them.

The movie is produced by Fox Star Studios and is directed by Raj and D.K, and is slated to release on 25 August 2017.