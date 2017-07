Trending songs for this lazy weekend

MUMBAI: Bored this week? Did not have time to check out the new songs? No worries when Radioandmusic is here. We, the team have clubbed down the trending songs of the week for you. Scroll down!

Dhadkane Azad Hain – Shreya Ghoshal

Music composed and arranged by Deepak Pandit

Lyrics by Manoj Muntashir

Song programming and Guitars - Sanjay Jaipurewale

Tabla and Dholak - Heera Pandit

Esraj- Arshad Khan

Live Strings - Bombay String Section

Song Recording and Mixing Engineer- K. Sethuraman at Keerthana Studio

Vocals recorded by - Amey Londhe, Audio Garage studio

Mastering Engineer - Christian Wright at Abbey Road studio, London

Musafir- Jagga Jasoos

Song - Musafir

Singer - Tushar Joshi

Lyricist - Amitabh Bhattacharya

Music - Pritam

Music Label- T-Series

Beparwah- Munna Michael

Song Name: Beparwah

Music Composer: Gourov- Roshin

Singers: Siddharth Basrur and Nandini Deb

Lyrics: Kumaar

Programmed & Arranged By: Roshin Balu

Gori Tu Lathh Maar- Toilet Ek Prem Katha

Song: "Gori Tu Latth Maar"

Singers: Sonu Nigam & Palak Muchhal

Music: Manas-Shikhar

Lyrics: Garima Wahal & Siddharth Singh

Music Label: T-Series

Butterfly –Jab Harry Met Sejal

Music: Pritam

Lyricist : Irshad Kamil

Singers : Aaman Trikha, Nooran Sisters, Dev Negi and Sunidhi Chauhan

Khaana Khaake- Jagga Jasoos

Song: Khaana Khaake

Singer: Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Tushar, Geet Sagar, June, Antara, Amit, Ashwin, Aroh , Sunny

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Music Label: T-Series

Mere Rashke Qamar- Baadshaho

Song - Mere Rashke Qamar

Singers -Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Music Composer And Music Programming-Tanishk Bagchi

Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir

Main Agar Kahoon/Bol Do Na Zara- T-Series Mixtape

Song - Main Agar Kahoon/Bol Do Na Zara

Singers – Armaan Malik & Jonita Gandhi

Music By - Abhijit Vaghani

Produced by: Bhushan Kumar

Directed by: Ahmed Khan

Conceptualized & Developed by - Shivam Chanana & Sonal Chawla

Editor: Nitin FCP & Sachin Tiwari

Creative assistance & Project Coordinator to Abhijit Vaghani - Parmita Mathur

Creative Designs by – Sunil Sharma

Sooraj Dooba Hain Subha Hone Na De- T-Series Mixtape

Song- Sooraj Dooba Hain/Subha Hone Na De

Singers- Nakash Aziz & Aditi Singh Sharma

Music By - Abhijit Vaghani

Produced by: Bhushan Kumar

Directed by: Ahmed Khan

Conceptualized & Developed by - Shivam Chanana & Sonal Chawla

Editor: Nitin FCP & Sachin Tiwari

Jaan Jaggeya- Rishita ft. Ikka

Song: Jaan Laggeya

Singer: Rishita, Ikka

Music: Intense

Lyrics: Rishita, Ikka

Video by: Team DG

Mix & Master: B Sanj

Project Co-ordination- Arun Tanwar (fab entertainment)

DOP: Vikcee

Editor: Kamcee

Music Label: T-Series