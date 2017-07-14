RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Jul 2017 16:49 |  By RnMTeam

Selena Gomez's song 'Stained' leaks online

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez's song, reportedly titled Stained, has leaked online following the release of her Gucci Mane-assisted song Fetish.

Fans believe that this song will be featured in Gomez's upcoming album

In the leaked audio, Gomez sings about how unstable she is because her lover has stained her.

Fans have taken to Twitter to marvel about the leaked song. “O my god somebody leaked Stained by Selena Gomez. Omg It's so good. Its sounds so different from revival. She did not come to play ladies," a user wrote.

Another fan wrote: "I'm not one to ever cry after hearing a song, but Stained by Selena Gomez was able to do that... every word brought me back to the past."

Other fans speculate that Stained is inspired by rapper The Weeknd.

Prior to this, a reported duet of Gomez and her former beau Justin Bieber titled Steal Our Love was leaked online.

The song that told the story of a couple trying to save their relationship was believed to be recorded before their breakup in 2014.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Selena Gomez Gucci Mane Stained
Related news
News | 14 Jun 2017

Why new pop music artists have become hot properties

MUMBAI: In the contemporary sense, pop music is basically chart-friendly stuff. No wonder that singers like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez remain on top of the charts, have a huge fan following and rake in the moolah like never before.

read more
News | 12 Jun 2017

Gomez abandons family, career for The Weeknd

MUMBAI : Singer Selena Gomez is reportedly abandoning her family and career and has put everything on hold to accompany her boyfriend The Weeknd to travel the world for his ‘Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour’.

read more
News | 07 Jun 2017

Selena Gomez flaunts six outfits in a day

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez swapped as many as six outfits in a day.

read more
News | 06 Jun 2017

Gomez compliments Bieber's 'beautiful' speech

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez has complimented her former boyfriend and singer Justin Bieber over his speech at the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

read more
News | 06 Jun 2017

Rihanna responds to fat-shamers with meme

MUMBAI : Rihanna gave a hilarious response to body-shamers, one of whom was a sports writer suspended from his position after calling the singer "fat". The 29-year-old songstress took to her Instagram account on Monday to respond to body-shamers, reported aceshowbiz.com.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Event Capital celebrates four years of successfully curating various genres of IPs

MUMBAI: Founded in 2013, Event Capital (a Laqshya Media Group Company), is an original format crread more

Press Releases
MY FM winds up India’s first radio reality show 'Paiso Ka Ped'

MUMBAI: MY FM took its IPR property Paiso Ka Ped India’s first radio reality show to Nashik.read more

News
BARC Week 27: B4U Music pushes back Sony MIX; Sony Rox HD enters the chart

MUMBAI: In week 27 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) saw some notewread more

News
Sony Music acquires the music right of 'Thanaa Serndha Kootam'

MUMBAI: Sony Music, global music giant, today announced the music acquisition of Vignesh Shivan’sread more

News
Eros Now partners with IIFA 2017

MUMBAI: 2017 is turning out to be a big year for Eros Now.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Cousin Stizz releases new mixtape 'One Night Only'

MUMBAI: Following months of anticipation, Boston rapper Cousin Stizz is sharing his new project One Night Only. The 13-track mixtape, which features...read more

2
Kim, Ray J's intimate videos leak

MUMBAI: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and American singer Ray J's sex tape has been leaked. In late 2003, Kim and then-beau Ray J filmed their...read more

3
Beyonce introduces twins over social media

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce Knowles has introduced her twins by sharing their first photograph over social media. Knowles, 35, shared the photograph of...read more

4
Bollywood singer Hema Sardesai to lead peace rally, concert in Goa

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Hema Sardesai will host a peace rally, followed by a musical concert in Goa on Sunday, in protest against what she called...read more

5
Ariana Grande made honorary citizen of Manchester

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande has been made an honorary citizen of Manchester for organising a concert to raise money for the victims of the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group