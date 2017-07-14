Selena Gomez's song 'Stained' leaks online

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez's song, reportedly titled Stained, has leaked online following the release of her Gucci Mane-assisted song Fetish.

Fans believe that this song will be featured in Gomez's upcoming album

In the leaked audio, Gomez sings about how unstable she is because her lover has stained her.

Fans have taken to Twitter to marvel about the leaked song. “O my god somebody leaked Stained by Selena Gomez. Omg It's so good. Its sounds so different from revival. She did not come to play ladies," a user wrote.

Another fan wrote: "I'm not one to ever cry after hearing a song, but Stained by Selena Gomez was able to do that... every word brought me back to the past."

Other fans speculate that Stained is inspired by rapper The Weeknd.

Prior to this, a reported duet of Gomez and her former beau Justin Bieber titled Steal Our Love was leaked online.

The song that told the story of a couple trying to save their relationship was believed to be recorded before their breakup in 2014.

(Source: IANS)