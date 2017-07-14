Moonwalking with Gourov-Roshin

MUMBAI: The duo Gourov-Roshin who started their movie career with Force 2 and went on to make some outstanding music for Kaabil are back with Beparwah from Munna Michael, a film that is a tribute to the international icon Michael Jackson.

The song is grabbing a lot of eyeballs. In fact, it has also managed to get our attention, thus we at Radioandmusic spoke to the duo about their Munna Michael experience.

When asked how they manage to create such a perfect and beautiful composition, they stated, “It is basically the teamwork that has led to this composition. Our director Sabbir Khan wanted a song with a hook that we would remember and also bring the MJ essence as Tiger (Shroff) would perform. So, basically, we put it all together in this song.”

The composers also happen to be Micheal Jackson fan; hence, working on Beparwah was definitely a pleasure. “We have grown up playing to MJ’s tunes like, Beat it, Give In To Me and many others. So, this was the best way for us to give a tribute to him. It is not just one song or just the visuals, but the entire film is actually a tribute to him,” said the music composer.

Gourav even spoke about his equation with the team stating that he enjoyed working with producer Viki Rajani, with whom he has previously worked in Aa Dekhen Zara and singer Siddharth Basrur. “We enjoyed working with producer Viki Rajani. He is a wonderful person who has great knowledge of music. Siddharth too has sung the song very well.”

On his association with Eros Now and their future ventures with them, Gourav stated, “It was great working with Eros, we have done Aa Dekhen Zara and I also did Challo Dilli with them. We are planning to have some more associations with Eros Now, in fact, our two movies Munna Micheal and Mubarakan are already slated for the release.”

Their next song releasing under the label would be Hathon Mein Haath from the movie Mubarakan. “The song is sung by Papon and Aditi Singh Sharma and it is my favourite song from the movie.”

When asked about their future projects, the composer told that they are doing a couple of projects with T-Series. The duo has had a long association with T-Series, from the movie Force 2 to Kaabil.