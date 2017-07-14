RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Jul 2017 18:04 |  By RnMTeam

Moonwalking with Gourov-Roshin

MUMBAI: The duo Gourov-Roshin who started their movie career with Force 2 and went on to make some outstanding music for Kaabil are back with Beparwah from Munna Michael, a film that is a tribute to the international icon Michael Jackson.

The song is grabbing a lot of eyeballs. In fact, it has also managed to get our attention, thus we at Radioandmusic spoke to the duo about their Munna Michael experience.

When asked how they manage to create such a perfect and beautiful composition, they stated, “It is basically the teamwork that has led to this composition. Our director Sabbir Khan wanted a song with a hook that we would remember and also bring the MJ essence as Tiger (Shroff) would perform. So, basically, we put it all together in this song.”

The composers also happen to be Micheal Jackson fan; hence, working on Beparwah was definitely a pleasure. “We have grown up playing to MJ’s tunes like, Beat itGive In To Me and many others. So, this was the best way for us to give a tribute to him. It is not just one song or just the visuals, but the entire film is actually a tribute to him,” said the music composer.

Gourav even spoke about his equation with the team stating that he enjoyed working with producer Viki Rajani, with whom he has previously worked in Aa Dekhen Zara and singer Siddharth Basrur. “We enjoyed working with producer Viki Rajani. He is a wonderful person who has great knowledge of music. Siddharth too has sung the song very well.”

On his association with Eros Now and their future ventures with them, Gourav stated, “It was great working with Eros, we have done Aa Dekhen Zara and I also did Challo Dilli with them. We are planning to have some more associations with Eros Now, in fact, our two movies Munna Micheal and Mubarakan are already slated for the release.”

Their next song releasing under the label would be Hathon Mein Haath from the movie Mubarakan. “The song is sung by Papon and Aditi Singh Sharma and it is my favourite song from the movie.”

When asked about their future projects, the composer told that they are doing a couple of projects with T-Series. The duo has had a long association with T-Series, from the movie Force 2 to Kaabil.

Tags
Gourov-Roshin Beparwah Munna Michael Sabbir Khan Bhushan Kumar
Related news
News | 11 Jul 2017

'Beparwah' my most challenging song: Tiger Shroff

MUMBAI: Actor Tiger Shroff says the song ‘Beparwah’ from his movie ‘Munna Michael’ was his most challenging. Tiger on Tuesday morning shared a glimpse of the song, which will be out on Wednesday.

read more
News | 08 Jul 2017

Missed out on this week's trending songs?

MUMBAI: Here we are again; Radioandmusic has clubbed together all the new releases of this week just for you. Get ready to hear songs of different genre. Check out the trending songs below: The Goggle Song – Mubarakan

read more
News | 05 Jul 2017

Brijesh Shandaliya moves from 'Swagger' to 'Swag'

MUMBAI: 2015 was a turning point in singer Brijesh Shandaliya’s career, as ‘Banno Tera Swagger’ from 'Tanu Weds Manu' happened to him. Since, then his Bollywood career has taken an upward swing and there is no stopping him with his latest offering ‘Swag’ from ‘Munna Michael’.

read more
News | 03 Jul 2017

Siddharth Mahadevan's first voxie highlights with Tanishk Bagchi

MUMBAI: Facebook did get lucky because it launched at a time when the smart phones were still not everyone’s cup of tea, but today with the technology boom we have smart phones taking over the millennials making way for newer apps.

read more
News | 24 Jun 2017

Munna Michael team visits Radio Mirchi studio

MUMBAI: Hey, look! Look who stepped into the Radio Mirchi Mumbai studio this weekend!. The dance master Tiger Shroff with beautiful Nidhi Agarwal was spotted in the Mirchi studio.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Event Capital celebrates four years of successfully curating various genres of IPs

MUMBAI: Founded in 2013, Event Capital (a Laqshya Media Group Company), is an original format crread more

Press Releases
MY FM winds up India's first radio reality show 'Paiso Ka Ped'

MUMBAI: MY FM took its IPR property Paiso Ka Ped India’s first radio reality show to Nashik.read more

News
BARC Week 27: B4U Music pushes back Sony MIX; Sony Rox HD enters the chart

MUMBAI: In week 27 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) saw some notewread more

News
Sony Music acquires the music right of 'Thanaa Serndha Kootam'

MUMBAI: Sony Music, global music giant, today announced the music acquisition of Vignesh Shivan’sread more

News
Eros Now partners with IIFA 2017

MUMBAI: 2017 is turning out to be a big year for Eros Now.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Mike Williams reveals Polaroid Challenge with his new single, Let's Go

MUMBAI: Currently riding high with his latest single Let’s Go with Lucas & Steve and Curbi, Dutch producer Mike Williams launches a Polaroid...read more

2
IIFA Rocks 2017 to celebrate music

MUMBAI: International Indian Film Awards (IIFA) has always been about the star performances, we’ve hardly seen any music performances in the past,...read more

3
Pakistani musicians are much more evolved than Indians: Raghav Sachar

MUMBAI: Pakistan has a very big independent music segment and its musicians are much more evolved as there is lesser 'bastardisation' of a musician...read more

4
'The Black Prince' unveils Maharaja Duleep Singh's 'vulnerable' side

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Satinder Sartaaj, who plays the lead role in The Black Prince, says the story of the English-Punjabi film humanised the...read more

5
Hungama's Khazana gets some 'Spotlight'

MUMBAI: Once again it’s that time of the year where all the legends of Ghazal come together to celebrate the festival of Ghazal. The Ghazal Khazana...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group