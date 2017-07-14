RadioandMusic
Kim, Ray J's intimate videos leak

MUMBAI: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and American singer Ray J's sex tape has been leaked.

In late 2003, Kim and then-beau Ray J filmed their infamous sex tape in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. And now, never-before-seen videos of their wild public display of affection during their trip has leaked online, reports aceshowbiz.com.

During one dinner, Ray said: "The dessert was off the chain and the real dessert is about to really be off the chain."

Kim giggled while saying to the camera: "We'll get to that later, so stay tuned," before adding: "Girls gone wild!"

(Source: IANS)

