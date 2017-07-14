IIFA Rocks 2017 to celebrate music

MUMBAI: International Indian Film Awards (IIFA) has always been about the star performances, we’ve hardly seen any music performances in the past, but in its 18th year one will witness some musical change at IIFA Rocks. This IIFA property will have more musical performances.

There will be a total of twelve performances at Rocks. The artists to perform are Diljit Dosanjh, Benny Dayal, Hariharan, Kailash Kher, Mika Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi, Svetha Rao, Haricharan Seshadri, Aditi Rao Hyadri. Not to forget, AR Rahman, who completes 25 years in the music industry this year.

Rocks will be honouring maestro Rahman and he in return will give a splendid performance with his musical gang.

The show will take place tonight, 14 July in New York.