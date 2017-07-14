RadioandMusic
News |  14 Jul 2017 22:23

Hungama's Khazana gets some 'Spotlight'

MUMBAI: Once again it’s that time of the year where all the legends of Ghazal come together to celebrate the festival of Ghazal. The Ghazal Khazana 2017 will be celebrated from 21 -22 July in Hotel Oberoi for two evenings. But, before arriving at the venue it made it to Hungama’s latest property, Spotlight

The event that’s set to feature Ghazal singers of different ages and generation, who perform to raise funds for cancer patients and Thalassemia, had its maestros perform at the Hungama office first.  

The event at Hungama Spotlight also witnessed the live glimpse of the upcoming Khazana by few singers Sudeep Banerjee, Abhas Joshi, Parthiv Gohil, Pankaj Udhas and Mirande Shah. Madiha Khan was the host for the day.

When asked about the success story of Khazana, Pankaj Udhas said, “It’s 16 years now. We started in the year 2002. The event has grown from strength to strength, year after year, in terms of revenue, the number of artists and in terms of reach.”

“This year’s theme is Sher and Shayris to dedicate all the Ghazal singers. The event will also be live streamed by the Hungama Channel,” he added.

