RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Jul 2017 17:01 |  By RnMTeam

Harry Styles skips 'Dunkirk' after party for friends

MUMBAI: One Direction star Harry Styles, who is making his acting debut with filmmaker Christopher Nolans Dunkirk, skipped the afterparty of the upcoming film to attend another event for his friends.

Styles attended the premiere of Dunkirk here on Thursday, but later in the evening, he skipped the film's after party to be with friends at salon Bleach London's make-up range launch party, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Styles, 23, mingled with his hair stylist Lou Teasdale, whose twin sister owns the Bleach brand.

Dressed in a grey suit and white shirt, Styles opted to stay in the same ensemble from his premiere.

(Source:IANS)

Tags
One Direction Harry Styles Dunkirk Christopher Nolans
Related news
News | 14 Jul 2017

Horan overtakes Styles as most popular One Direction member

MUMBAI: Singer Niall Horan has overtaken fellow singer Harry Styles as the most popular member of One Direction on Twitter. Horan, 23, has as many as 30.9 million followers on the micro-blogging website, leaving behind Styles, who has 30.8 million fans on Twitter.

read more
News | 05 Jul 2017

Don't think I've patience for acting: Horan

MUMBAI: Former One Direction star Niall Horan says he is not tempted by Hollywood.

read more
News | 30 Jun 2017

Niall Horan always tries to flirt with Katy Perry

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry says One Direction star Niall Horan is always trying to flirt with her, but she is only ready to be his babysitter. Perry, 32, believes that the nine-year age gap between her and Horan will never allow them to be in a relationship, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 22 Jun 2017

Harry Styles's stepfather dead

MUMBAI: Singer Harry Styles lost his stepfather Robin Twist to cancer earlier this week. He was 57.

read more
News | 22 Jun 2017

Gigi Hadid to call it quits with Zayn Malik

MUMBAI: Relations between singer Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid, who have been seeing each other for nearly two years, seem to have hit rock bottom.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Event Capital celebrates four years of successfully curating various genres of IPs

MUMBAI: Founded in 2013, Event Capital (a Laqshya Media Group Company), is an original format crread more

Press Releases
MY FM winds up India’s first radio reality show 'Paiso Ka Ped'

MUMBAI: MY FM took its IPR property Paiso Ka Ped India’s first radio reality show to Nashik.read more

News
BARC Week 27: B4U Music pushes back Sony MIX; Sony Rox HD enters the chart

MUMBAI: In week 27 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) saw some notewread more

News
Sony Music acquires the music right of 'Thanaa Serndha Kootam'

MUMBAI: Sony Music, global music giant, today announced the music acquisition of Vignesh Shivan’sread more

News
Eros Now partners with IIFA 2017

MUMBAI: 2017 is turning out to be a big year for Eros Now.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Kim, Ray J's intimate videos leak

MUMBAI: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and American singer Ray J's sex tape has been leaked. In late 2003, Kim and then-beau Ray J filmed their...read more

2
Pakistani musicians are much more evolved than Indians: Raghav Sachar

MUMBAI: Pakistan has a very big independent music segment and its musicians are much more evolved as there is lesser 'bastardisation' of a musician...read more

3
Rita Ora has crush on Prince Harry

MUMBAI: Prince Harry, who is in a relationship with American actress Meghan Markle, is on top of singer-actress Rita Ora's dating list. During a game...read more

4
Cheryl offered 500,000 pounds for 'The X Factor' return

MUMBAI: Singer Cheryl, who left The X Factor in 2016 after announcing plans to work on her music career, has reportedly been offered 500,000 pounds...read more

5
Kesha unleashes her wild female spirit in new song 'Woman'

MUMBAI: Following massive praise for Praying - her first solo release since 2013 - Kesha releases Woman, the second song from her new album Rainbow (...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group