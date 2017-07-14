Harry Styles skips 'Dunkirk' after party for friends

MUMBAI: One Direction star Harry Styles, who is making his acting debut with filmmaker Christopher Nolans Dunkirk, skipped the afterparty of the upcoming film to attend another event for his friends.

Styles attended the premiere of Dunkirk here on Thursday, but later in the evening, he skipped the film's after party to be with friends at salon Bleach London's make-up range launch party, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Styles, 23, mingled with his hair stylist Lou Teasdale, whose twin sister owns the Bleach brand.

Dressed in a grey suit and white shirt, Styles opted to stay in the same ensemble from his premiere.

(Source:IANS)