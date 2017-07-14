Beyonce introduces twins over social media

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce Knowles has introduced her twins by sharing their first photograph over social media.

Knowles, 35, shared the photograph of her twins on Instagram on Thursday night and confirmed their names as Sir Carter and Rumi, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Alongside the image, which was taken in the garden of her Malibu house, Knowles wrote: "Sir Carter and Rumi one month today."

In the image, Knowles can be seen wearing a pink floral dress and long blue veil while Sir Carter and Rumi are resting comfortably in their mother's arms.

The twins were born on 13 June.

Meanwhile, Knowles and her husband Jay Z are also parents to daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who was born in 2012.

(Source:IANS)