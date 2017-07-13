Vishal Bharadwaj to compose for a Malayalam Film
MUMBAI: Vishal Bharadwaj who dons the hat of a producer, writer, director, singer and also a composer, is all set for composing for a Malayalam film Carbon. National Award-winning filmmaker and music director Vishal Bhardwaj has composed for another Malayalam film Daya in 1998.
After 19 years hiatus in Mollywood he will be composing for Venu Gopal's upcoming film Carbon. The movie has Fahadh Faasil and Mamta Mohandas in the lead roles.
Rekha Bharadwaj shared a tweet today saying that Vishal Bharadwaj is composing for the film.
Always delightful to hear #Vishal Bhardwaj compose. Working for Malyalam film #Carbon by #Venu Gopal#guitar#MayukhSarkar#priviledge#aswife pic.twitter.com/7iWPqVTBBq
— rekha bhardwaj (@rekha_bhardwaj) July 13, 2017
