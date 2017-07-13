RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jul 2017 19:42 |  By RnMTeam

Vishal Bharadwaj to compose for a Malayalam Film

MUMBAI: Vishal Bharadwaj who dons the hat of a producer, writer, director, singer and also a composer, is all set for composing for a Malayalam film Carbon. National Award-winning filmmaker and music director Vishal Bhardwaj has composed for another Malayalam film Daya in 1998.

After 19 years hiatus in Mollywood he will be composing for Venu Gopal's upcoming film Carbon. The movie has Fahadh Faasil and Mamta Mohandas in the lead roles.

Rekha Bharadwaj shared a tweet today saying that Vishal Bharadwaj is composing for the film.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Tags
Vishal Bharadwaj Carbon National Award Daya
Related news
News | 15 Mar 2017

I always wanted to be a singer, not a lyric writer: Amitabh Bhattacharya

MUMBAI: National Award winning lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, interacted with more than 400 students at the Whistling Woods International campus and gave them an overview of lyric writing on 14 March 2017.

read more
News | 15 Feb 2017

Shahid and Kangana do some 'Rangoon-ing' on 'The Voice India S2'

MUMBAI: Bollywood films promotions cannot be complete without them making it to reality TV sets. Following the promotional trend, 'Rangoon' team visited Life OK's 'The Voice India S2'.

read more
News | 31 Jan 2017

Zendaya offers modelling contract to woman who was body-shamed

MUMBAI: Actress-singer-designer Zendaya has offered a modelling contract to a young woman who was body-shamed on the digital platform. Zendaya was scrolling through Twitter, when she stumbled upon a man who was posting body-shaming tweets about an unnamed girl.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2017

Rekha Bharadwaj adds magic to 'Yeh Ishq Hai' post Arijit Singh

MUMBAI: Have you heard the female version of ‘Yeh Ishq Hai’ song from upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Rangoon’? The makers of the movie released a beautiful rendition of ‘Yeh Ishq Hai’, sung by Rekha Bharadwaj on T-Series.

read more
News | 26 Nov 2016

Filmmaking is a pain: Vishal Bharadwaj

MUMBAI: Filmmaking, to renowned director and music composer Vishal Bharadwaj, is a ‘pain’ while making music is much more comfortable. "Filmmaking is a pain," Bharadwaj said during an interactive session with Shankar Mahadevan at a music programme here on Friday.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 27: B4U Music pushes back Sony MIX; Sony Rox HD enters the chart

MUMBAI: In week 27 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) saw some notewread more

News
Sony Music acquires the music right of 'Thanaa Serndha Kootam'

MUMBAI: Sony Music, global music giant, today announced the music acquisition of Vignesh Shivan’sread more

News
Eros Now partners with IIFA 2017

MUMBAI: 2017 is turning out to be a big year for Eros Now.read more

News
Wi-fi Hotspots: Architecture and Specification document released by TRAI

NEW DELHI: A "Public Wifi Pilot" laying the foundation for setting up a nationwide publread more

News
New Telecom Policy will be application driven, in view of rise in data traffic

NEW DELHI: A new Telecom Policy which will be application driven as compared to the 2012 Nationalread more

top# 5 articles

1
Nasha, Karsh Kale and B.R.E.E.D set to play at IIFA Stomp at Times Square, NY

MUMBAI: Adding another feather in his cap, Nasha is all set to perform at 'IIFA Stomp' which is taking place at Times Square, New York on 13 July....read more

2
Mathrubhumi to host Padmashree Hariharan, Stephen Devassy and Solid Band Live in Concert

MUMBAI: Mathrubhumi.com will host Mathrubhumi.com Padmashree Hariharan, Stephen Devassy and Solid Band Live in Concert on 20 July, 2017, at Le...read more

3
Soul City to feature Abhi Meer and Stalvart John: A night of disco

MUMBAI: Soul City, Mixtape’s flagship property is dedicated to the sounds of funk, disco and soul. The upcoming edition will feature two seasoned DJs...read more

4
Lyricist Prashant Ingole to expand his horizon

MUMBAI:  Lord Ganesh’s bhakt, the famous lyricist Prashant Ingole aka new age Gulzar is all set to broaden his horizon. He is broadening his sphere...read more

5
Shah Rukh Khan launches 'Butterfly' song from 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' in Punjab

MUMBAI: After launching Radha amidst 7000 Sejals in Ahmedabad and club hopping to launch Beech Beech Mein, the makers of Jab Harry met Sejal have now...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group