Vishal Bharadwaj to compose for a Malayalam Film

MUMBAI: Vishal Bharadwaj who dons the hat of a producer, writer, director, singer and also a composer, is all set for composing for a Malayalam film Carbon. National Award-winning filmmaker and music director Vishal Bhardwaj has composed for another Malayalam film Daya in 1998.

After 19 years hiatus in Mollywood he will be composing for Venu Gopal's upcoming film Carbon. The movie has Fahadh Faasil and Mamta Mohandas in the lead roles.

Rekha Bharadwaj shared a tweet today saying that Vishal Bharadwaj is composing for the film.

