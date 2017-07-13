RadioandMusic
Soul City to feature Abhi Meer and Stalvart John: A night of disco

MUMBAI: Soul City, Mixtape’s flagship property is dedicated to the sounds of funk, disco and soul. The upcoming edition will feature two seasoned DJs – Mumbai’s Abhi Meer and Bengaluru’s Stalvart John, playing an exclusive back-to-back set on 22 July at Bonobo, Bandra. Soul City has featured renowned artists like Bill Brewster (UK), Bruno Belissimo (Italy), Bjorn Torske (Norway), Corvec (Reunion Island), FUNC, Kris Correya, Vachan Chinnappa to name a few.

Abhi Meer, an acclaimed music journalist who was brought up on a diet of 80's disco. Abhi’s methodical and research like approach to the dance floor as a DJ and a curator has seen him perform open-format DJ sets inspired by his journalism traits of educating the audiences. He has played across the country at clubs, and music festivals, and has also been billed alongside top artists like Kenny ‘Dope’ Gonzales, Paula Temple, and Oskar Offermann.

On the other hand, Stalvart found his home in electronic music about a decade ago. After taking the plunge, he found appreciation from audiences across the globe in no time thanks to his radio shows like Frisky Radio (NY), Afterhours FM (SFO), Tenzi.fm (India), IMRTD Worldwide (NY), Powermix FM (UK) and Radio Schizoid (Mumbai). He is known for his deeper take on dance music and has opened for prominent artists like Bill Brewster, Thee J Johanz, Proff, DubFX, Liquid Soul to name a few.

