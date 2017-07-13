RadioandMusic
News |  13 Jul 2017 19:08 |  By RnMTeam

Singing sensation Swati performs and also gets awarded atop Eiffel Tower

MUMBAI: The singing sensation, Swati Sharma, had over the weekend performed at the Paris Appreciation Awards 2017 and also bagged the Best Bollywood Singing Talent Award at a glittering awards ceremony, in Paris and which was an initiative of the World News Network.

The last weekend saw this awards event which is as unique as it gets on global terms, with the first level of the iconic Eiffel Tower being the setting for the first time in history, where the Who's-Who of the world assembled to witness an array of spectacular display of the best of fashion and high-street chic that defines the Paris fashion circuit.

Swati, the classical singer from India, who has got under her belt various projects, sang her popular numbers to rounds of applause from the gathered audience which comprised of an eclectic mix of audience from around the world.

Swati said, “I am extremely proud to be conferred with the Paris Appreciation Award in Paris and that too on top of this iconic and visually-appealing monument, is a dream-come-true moment which shall always be cherished."

