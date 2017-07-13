Simon Cowell's new boy band uncovered

MUMBAI: Simon Cowell’s brand new crop of adorable teen heartthrobs, PRETTYMUCH is everything you need to see today. The five-member group first popped up on Instagram in February and have been filling their feed with dance and song covers ever since, performing everything from Drake’s Passionfruit to Michael Jackson’s Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough.

The five teen members include Brandon Arreaga, 17, from Dallas, Texas, Nick Mara, 19, from Englishtown, New Jersey, Zion Kuwonu, 17, from Canada, Austin Porter, 19, from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Edwin Honoret, 18, from The Bronx, New York.

PRETTYMUCH will be officially relapsing music soon.