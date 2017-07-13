Nasha, Karsh Kale and B.R.E.E.D set to play at IIFA Stomp at Times Square, NY

MUMBAI: Adding another feather in his cap, Nasha is all set to perform at 'IIFA Stomp' which is taking place at Times Square, New York on 13 July. Other artists joining him are Karsh Kale, B.R.E.E.D and Juakali for IIFA Stomp.

Fresh off a six-city tour, Nasha will be promoting his brand new music video and track 'Mighty Horns'. He will be premiering his brand new track called 'Go DJ Go' in front of at least 30,000 attendees. IIFA, which celebrates the achievements of Bollywood in different cities across the world, will be held at the iconic MetLife Stadium in New York from 13-15 July.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2017 is a grand celebration of Hindi cinema in the United States. This year they will be celebrating 25 years of the Oscar and Grammy winner, AR Rahman, in the music industry and will feature a special medley by the maestro along with musicians Diljit Dosanjh, Benny Dayal, Javed Ali, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi and Haricharan Seshadri.