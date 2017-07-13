RadioandMusic
News |  13 Jul 2017 17:49 |  By RnMTeam

Miley, Liam's 'explosive fight' over prenuptial agreement

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth are ready to get married soon but they are reportedly having a disagreement over a prenuptial agreement.

According to a source, the pair "were screaming and in tears" when the issue came up, as Hemsworth was "deeply offended" when his bride-to-be handed him a prenuptial agreement to sign, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"They got into an explosive fight," the source told OK! Australia magazine.

"Miley told her friends that Liam got furious. They never yell, but they were screaming and in tears," the source said, while adding that Cyrus "thought he was going to end the relationship".

Cyrus and Hemsworth have gone through various ups and downs in their relationship.

(Source: IANS)

