'Jagga Jasoos' releases 'Khaana Khaake'

MUMBAI: The sixth song of Jagga Jasoos released today, 13 July. Khaana Khaake stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kapoor. The song is sung by Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Tushar, Geet Sagar, June, Antara, Amit, Ashwin, Aroh and Sunny. It is penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the music is by Pritam.

The film is an Indian musical adventure romantic comedy written, directed and produced by Anurag Basu. It is a story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father. The story will have around 20 songs says the director.

Check out the song below:

Jagga Jasoos is set to release on 14 July.