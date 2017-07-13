RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jul 2017 17:14 |  By RnMTeam

Indus Vox Media launches 'Anything But Bollywood' and 'The Rediscovery Podcast S2'

MUMBAI: Indus Vox Media is an audio entertainment space created to host varied podcasts across genres. Some of the successful podcasts are #NoFilterNeha, Cyrus Says, Cricketwallah Chronicles, Maed In India etc and this July, Indus Vox Media has launched two new podcasts titled Anything But Bollywood and season two of The Rediscovery Podcast.

Season one of Anything But Bollywood will be a sit down of India’s best creators and filmmakers with an independent filmmaker Neha. The lineup for the first season are well-known guests like Prahlad Kakkar, Kalki Koechlin, Paromita Vohra, Ashim Ahluwalia, Shonalie Bose, Guneet Monga, Shaina Anand, Kamal Swaroop and Deepti Dcunha. This show will talk about art, cinema, inspiration and anything except Bollywood.

The Rediscovery Podcast is a travel show hosted by AmbikaVishwanath and Hoshner reporter. Last season was a hit and this season is going to be about how to make the most of a trip with a tight budget. They will cover topics like how to travel on a budget of just Rs 2500 a day, planning that perfect Ladakh trip, some of their favourite homestays, the cool places to shop in India and more.

Indus Vox Media’s founder Amit Doshi commented, “We have been growing steadily in the last couple of years, we have received a lot of positive feedback for our existing shows, and this motivates us to explore various new subjects and genres. With every new podcast, we want to expand further and reach out to a wider and varied listener base.”

Indus Vox Media aims to bring to urban Indians premium, disruptive content backed by cutting edge technology. The new shows will be available on their app IVMPodcasts, iTunes, Soundcloud and all other podcasting platforms.

Tags
Indus Vox Media #NoFilterNeha Cyrus Says Cricketwallah Chronicles Maed In India Anything But Bollywood The ReDiscovery Podcast
Related news
News | 06 Jun 2017

Indus Vox Media launches 'Paisa Vaisa' and 'Shunya One'

MUMBAI: Indus Vox Media, the largest digital audio content creators in the country, have become pioneers in the audio entertainment space with a podcast in every genre for listeners across the spectrum.

read more
(Image source: Mae Thomas's Facebook)
News | 12 May 2017

Mae Thomas is back on Saavn with Season 3 of 'Maed In India'

MUMBAI: Saavn is all set to roll out Mae Thomas's 'Maed in India', India's first indie music podcast.

read more
News | 30 Mar 2017

'The Empowering Series' by Indus Vox Media is your latest guide to be a better boss

MUMBAI: Balancing out hectic work days with personal relationships along with one’s own health and soaring stress levels, really make our lives taxing. How can we keep up?

read more
News | 02 Mar 2017

Indus Vox Media's 'The Rediscovery Podcast' will help you with your next holiday destination

MUMBAI: If 'Around the World in 80 days' was how you wanted your life to be as a kid and if you managed to cling on it even now then look out for Indus Vox Media's new podcast which is right up your alley.

read more
News | 14 Feb 2017

Indus Vox Media to launch three new audio shows

MUMBAI: The Largest digital audio content creators in the country - Indus Vox Media are further establishing their strong foothold in the industry by launching three new shows in the month of February.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Wi-fi Hotspots: Architecture and Specification document released by TRAI

NEW DELHI: A "Public Wifi Pilot" laying the foundation for setting up a nationwide publread more

News
New Telecom Policy will be application driven, in view of rise in data traffic

NEW DELHI: A new Telecom Policy which will be application driven as compared to the 2012 Nationalread more

News
Mumbai, Tula BMC war bharosa nai kay? Asks RJ Malishka

MUMBAI: This monsoon Red FM has taken up the cause of Mumbai Khadde Mein to help address the periread more

News
Big FM runs adoption campaign

MUMBAI:  On the occasion of World Population Day, Big FM initiated an adoption campaign called Lread more

News
Sun TV gets allotted FM channel in Chennai after legal battle

NEW DELHI: M/s SUN TV Network Ltd., which had successfully bid for a channel in Chennai in the firead more

top# 5 articles

1
An evening with talented violin virtuoso Manas Kumar in 'SurSagar'

MUMBAI: A young and supremely talented Manas Kumar’s solo violin recital in ‘Sursagar’ (A rising star every month) accompanied by Ojas Adhiya on (...read more

2
Miley, Liam's 'explosive fight' over prenuptial agreement

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth are ready to get married soon but they are reportedly having a disagreement over a prenuptial...read more

3
Anoop Singh collaborates with Raftaar for a single

MUMBAI: Anoop Singh, son of singers Manjeet Ral and Nindy Kaur, is coming out with his first solo single titled You Cant Stop This Party featuring...read more

4
Ariana Grande made honorary citizen of Manchester

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande has been made an honorary citizen of Manchester for organising a concert to raise money for the victims of the...read more

5
Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Vance Joy returns with new single 'Lay It On Me'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy has revealed a new single and accompanying video Lay It On Me premiered earlier today...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group