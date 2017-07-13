Indus Vox Media launches 'Anything But Bollywood' and 'The Rediscovery Podcast S2'

MUMBAI: Indus Vox Media is an audio entertainment space created to host varied podcasts across genres. Some of the successful podcasts are #NoFilterNeha, Cyrus Says, Cricketwallah Chronicles, Maed In India etc and this July, Indus Vox Media has launched two new podcasts titled Anything But Bollywood and season two of The Rediscovery Podcast.

Season one of Anything But Bollywood will be a sit down of India’s best creators and filmmakers with an independent filmmaker Neha. The lineup for the first season are well-known guests like Prahlad Kakkar, Kalki Koechlin, Paromita Vohra, Ashim Ahluwalia, Shonalie Bose, Guneet Monga, Shaina Anand, Kamal Swaroop and Deepti Dcunha. This show will talk about art, cinema, inspiration and anything except Bollywood.

The Rediscovery Podcast is a travel show hosted by AmbikaVishwanath and Hoshner reporter. Last season was a hit and this season is going to be about how to make the most of a trip with a tight budget. They will cover topics like how to travel on a budget of just Rs 2500 a day, planning that perfect Ladakh trip, some of their favourite homestays, the cool places to shop in India and more.

Indus Vox Media’s founder Amit Doshi commented, “We have been growing steadily in the last couple of years, we have received a lot of positive feedback for our existing shows, and this motivates us to explore various new subjects and genres. With every new podcast, we want to expand further and reach out to a wider and varied listener base.”

Indus Vox Media aims to bring to urban Indians premium, disruptive content backed by cutting edge technology. The new shows will be available on their app IVMPodcasts, iTunes, Soundcloud and all other podcasting platforms.