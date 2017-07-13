Indeep Bakshi to tour on a self-branded bus to promote his new single 'Badshah Te Queen'

MUMBAI: After giving top most party songs like Saturday Saturday in Humpty Sharma Ki Dhulaniya, Kala Chashma in Bar Bar Dekho and Tere Liye in Delhi Wali Zalim Girlfriend. Bollywood’s hits sensation Indeep Bakshi is going to release his new song Badshah Te Queen on 13 July which is from his album Karma. It is sung by Indeep Bakshi whereas the lyrics are of Raftaar and the music is produced by J Kay (Jassi Katyal). It features the beautiful Sonyaa in the video.

The song Badshah Te Queen has been shot in Patiala, Punjab to showcase the pure Punjabi culture.

For the promotion of the song Badshah Te Queen Indeep is all set to change the trend of songs promotion in the music industry as he is going to promote the song in New Delhi, Pune, Punjab, Jaipur, Gwalior and Dubai. The promotional tour starting from Delhi on 13 July will be taken to Punjab, Jaipur and Gwalior and will be done in a bus which will have Indeep’s song poster printed all over the bus. Indeep himself will travel in bus which will roam all through the cities.

Indeep says, “The song Badshah Te Queen depicts the Punjabi culture and is very much related to each person as for me every girl is a queen. Moreover, after Saturday Saturday I will again be seen wearing Turban in this song. For me, a turban is my pride and I wanted to prove it as many people in my fan page question me about my looks.”

He continues, “I have planned this six-seven city tour for promoting the song so that I can be in the crowd and see the response myself. Also, it’s always good to bring in a new trend so that it can set a record in the music industry which is earlier done only in movie promotions.”

Besides music Indeep is all set to debut on TV as a host in MTV’s upcoming show Date To Remember.

Indeep has been churning out music videos one after another. Last month he released Lagti Tu Best which received around eight million views. He has been the talk of the city for quite a long time. The singer has been working on the videos for the singles off the album amidst his consistent tours across the country.