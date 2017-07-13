Ariana Grande made honorary citizen of Manchester

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande has been made an honorary citizen of Manchester for organising a concert to raise money for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.

The 23-year-old was the subject of an unanimous vote at a meeting to decide the award and was praised for returning to the city for the event just two weeks after the attack took place, reports independent.co.uk.

"I don't know what to say. Words don't suffice. I'm moved and honoured. My heart is very much still there. I love you. Thank you," Grande wrote on Instagram.

In total, 22 people were killed and dozens more were injured after a lone suicide bomber detonated a device inside the foyer at the arena, shortly after Grande's 22 Mayconcert had finished.

Grande helped to raise almost three million pounds with the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which featured performances from artistes like Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell and Liam Gallagher.

Honorary citizenship is the highest honour that can be awarded by a city, apart from the 'freedom of the city' award, which has only been handed out four times since 2000.

