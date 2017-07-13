RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jul 2017 17:38 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande made honorary citizen of Manchester

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande has been made an honorary citizen of Manchester for organising a concert to raise money for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.

The 23-year-old was the subject of an unanimous vote at a meeting to decide the award and was praised for returning to the city for the event just two weeks after the attack took place, reports independent.co.uk.

"I don't know what to say. Words don't suffice. I'm moved and honoured. My heart is very much still there. I love you. Thank you," Grande wrote on Instagram.

In total, 22 people were killed and dozens more were injured after a lone suicide bomber detonated a device inside the foyer at the arena, shortly after Grande's 22 Mayconcert had finished.

Grande helped to raise almost three million pounds with the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which featured performances from artistes like Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell and Liam Gallagher.

Honorary citizenship is the highest honour that can be awarded by a city, apart from the 'freedom of the city' award, which has only been handed out four times since 2000.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ariana Grande Manchester arena terror attack
Related news
News | 19 Jun 2017

Ariana Grande writes thank you note to fans

MUMBAI: Pop star Ariana Grande has thanked her fans for their loyalty and support since the 22 May terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena.

read more
News | 15 Jun 2017

Calvin Harris announces 'Feels' featuring Pharrell, Big Sean and Katy Perry

MUMBAI: In anticipation of the arrival of his new album 'Funk Wav Bounces', Vol. 1, Calvin Harris announced a brand new single from the LP. Titled ‘Feels,’ the track features Pharrell, Katy Perry and Big Sean and will drop soon!

read more
News | 15 Jun 2017

Security lockdown for Ariana Grande gigs in Italy

MUMBAI: Tight security will be in place at Ariana Grande's concerts in Rome and Turin this week after a nail bomb killed 22 people and injured 119 at the end of the US singer's packed gig in Manchester last month.

read more
News | 15 Jun 2017

Dion, Radiohead Manchester concerts rearranged

MUMBAI: Concerts by singer Celine Dion and band ‘Radiohead’ at Manchester Arena have been moved or postponed after last month's terror attack.

read more
News | 14 Jun 2017

Ariana Grande to receive honorary citizenship of Manchester

MUMBAI: Pop singer Ariana Grande is in line to get the honorary citizenship of Manchester after her benefit concert.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Wi-fi Hotspots: Architecture and Specification document released by TRAI

NEW DELHI: A "Public Wifi Pilot" laying the foundation for setting up a nationwide publread more

News
New Telecom Policy will be application driven, in view of rise in data traffic

NEW DELHI: A new Telecom Policy which will be application driven as compared to the 2012 Nationalread more

News
Mumbai, Tula BMC war bharosa nai kay? Asks RJ Malishka

MUMBAI: This monsoon Red FM has taken up the cause of Mumbai Khadde Mein to help address the periread more

News
Big FM runs adoption campaign

MUMBAI:  On the occasion of World Population Day, Big FM initiated an adoption campaign called Lread more

News
Sun TV gets allotted FM channel in Chennai after legal battle

NEW DELHI: M/s SUN TV Network Ltd., which had successfully bid for a channel in Chennai in the firead more

top# 5 articles

1
Anoop Singh collaborates with Raftaar for a single

MUMBAI: Anoop Singh, son of singers Manjeet Ral and Nindy Kaur, is coming out with his first solo single titled You Cant Stop This Party featuring...read more

2
Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Vance Joy returns with new single 'Lay It On Me'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy has revealed a new single and accompanying video Lay It On Me premiered earlier today...read more

3
Adnan Sami's daughter's pictures will make you go Aww!

MUMBAI: 2017 has been a great year for singer, Adnan Sami, he did not just debut as an actor with romantic musical Afghan… In Search Of Home,...read more

4
Indeep Bakshi to tour on a self-branded bus to promote his new single 'Badshah Te Queen'

MUMBAI: After giving top most party songs like Saturday Saturday in Humpty Sharma Ki Dhulaniya, Kala Chashma in Bar Bar Dekho and Tere Liye in Delhi...read more

5
Soul City to feature Abhi Meer and Stalvart John: A night of disco

MUMBAI: Soul City, Mixtape’s flagship property is dedicated to the sounds of funk, disco and soul. The upcoming edition will feature two seasoned DJs...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group