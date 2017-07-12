Varun Dhawan wants Irfan Pathan to sing for him

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan has praised Irfan Pathan's singing talent and he hopes that the Indian cricketer can sing for him someday.

Irfan's elder brother and cricketer Yusuf Pathan had shared a video of him singing Ae Mere Humsafar from Varun's film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

He captioned the video: "Kya sur lagaye hain chote miya Irfan Pathan 'Aae mere hum safar...' Singer. (What melody my younger brother Irfan Pathan has put. Ae mere humsafar. Singer.)

To this, Varun responded: "Kya baat hain Irfan Bhai hope you can sing for me someday...lots of love."

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya also featured actress Alia Bhatt in a pivotal role.

On the acting front, Varun is currently busy shooting for Judwaa 2. It also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.

The film is being directed by the Main Tera Hero actor's father David Dhawan and is a sequel to the filmmaker's 1997 film Judwaa starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.

(Source: IANS)