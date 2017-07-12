Tickets for Ed Sheeran's India gig sold out in 48 minutes

MUMBAI: Tickets for Grammy Award-winning British singer Ed Sheeran's India gig went on sale on Tuesday -- and were sold out in barely 48 minutes.

BookMyShow went live with a special link for all those pre-registered for Sheeran's gig. The registrations were done from 4 July to 10 July, read a statement.

Diamond was the first category to be sold out followed by Gold and Silver. The concert is part of the Asian leg of Ed Sheeran's world tour to support his third studio album ÷ (divide).

Kunal Khambati, Head-Live Events and IP, BookMyShow, said: "Just as we had anticipated, we witnessed enormous demand and traffic on our platforms from thousands of Ed Sheeran fans, not just residing in India but outside as well."

The concert, brought to India by AEG Presents and PR Worldwide in collaboration with BookMyShow, will take place at the JioGarden at BKC here on 19 November.

(Source: IANS)