News |  12 Jul 2017 17:58 |  By RnMTeam

T-Series unveils Dhvani Bhanushali's acoustic version of 'Humsafar'

MUMBAI: T-Series launched an acoustic version of Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya’s Humsafar track sung by Dhvani Bhanushali. The song was originally sung by Akhil Sachdeva and Mansheel Gujral and was composed by Akhil Sachdeva itself. The rendition of the soft romantic number sung by Dhvani is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and directed by ace choreographer director Ahmed Khan.

Dhvani Bhanushali is a rising star on social media and she has a huge fan following on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter too. She last released a carpool mashup of Gulabi Aankhein/Shape Of You with Sandesh Motwani. Her talent is worth appreciating for she gained fame in a very short period of time.

Check out the song below:

