editorial
News |  12 Jul 2017 10:00 |  By RnMTeam

Lyricist Prashant Ingole to expand his horizon

MUMBAI:  Lord Ganesh’s bhakt, the famous lyricist Prashant Ingole aka new age Gulzar is all set to broaden his horizon. He is broadening his sphere with foraying into Marathi Films. He has penned down few of the very famous songs like Party On My Mind from Race 2 and other films like Mary Kom and Bajirao Mastani.

He recently penned down a song for Arjun Rampal’s ‘Daddy’ and a track for Marathi film ‘Lapachhapi’. On his upcoming Marathi film Prashant says, "It's a Horror movie. But to top it up it has something major to offer to the audience which will be revealed once it releases. The film has already won 14 international awards and has been praised all over the world."

He met the director in a small house party and they connected right away. The director asked if he could write a song for him, at first Prashant was not sure. He asked for the narration to which Vishal showed him the film. After watching the film he was immediately ready to do it.

Ingole asked his friend Shreya Puranik to come on board and together they composed a killer tune. “This being my first Marathi song I was very careful about writing the lyrics.  I had observed an amazing trend in Marathi industry with the film scripts and the music. I wanted to keep it a bit contemporary and smooth,” explains Ingole.

He always discussed with his mother whenever he had any problems concerning Marathi language. She is his inspiration and motivation. She loved his latest Marathi song.

The song is pure romantic relationship between a husband and a wife. How a woman feels comfortable when she has her beloved around her. Prashant tried to keep it as real as possible.

He hopes hearts connect to his lyrics as they did to his songs, Malhari’ from ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Ziddi Dil’ from ‘Mary Kom’.

