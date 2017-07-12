RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jul 2017 16:32 |  By RnMTeam

Jones claims Michael Jackson estate owes him over $30 million

MUMBAI: Veteran music producer Quincy Jones has claimed that the Michael Jackson estate owes him more than $30 million in unpaid royalties.

His attorney made the claim in a court on Tuesday, reports variety.com.

Attorney Mike McKool delivered his opening argument in the trial, which is now underway in the Los Angeles Superior Court. 

McKool said that before Jackson's death in 2009, Jones had received his customary royalties from producing three albums: Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad. He claimed that changed when Jackson died and the singer's estate took control of his finances. 

"He hasn't been adjusted as Michael was adjusted," McKool told the jury.

McKool also contended that Jones was shorted on his share of the profits from This Is It, the behind-the-scenes concert documentary released after Jackson's death. 

McKool said the film made use of Jackson's original recordings, but that Jones was not given an adequate share of the licensing fee. McKool said the film grossed more than $500 million, of which the estate took $90 million, but that Jones was paid only $455,000.

Zia Modabber, the attorney for Jackson's estate, countered in his opening argument that Jones has been richly rewarded for his producing work even after Jackson's death.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Quincy Jones Michael Jackson
Related news
News | 11 Jul 2017

Paris Jackson pokes fun at Donovan

MUMBAI: Late King of Pop Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson has cleared the air regarding her dating actor Trevor Donovan. With a tweet on Monday, she denied rumours linking her to Donovan, after the pair was spotted holding hands here on 9 July.

read more
News | 24 Jun 2017

'King of Pop' Michael Jackson remembered through his concerts

MUMBAI: The iconic singer 'King Of Pop' Michael Jackson left everyone mesmerized with his unique dance steps. Now, when he is no more, there are millions of artists all over the world attempting to copy his style. But can they really become MJ? Very doubtful.

read more
News | 24 Jun 2017

Tiger Shroff gears up for a Michael Jackson tribute concert

MUMBAI: Action star Tiger Shroff accompanied by his ‘Munna Michael’ co-star, debutante Niddhi Aggerwal will be performing to a medley of Michael Jackson on the dancing star’s eighth death anniversary tomorrow in Pune.

read more
News | 14 Jun 2017

Why new pop music artists have become hot properties

MUMBAI: In the contemporary sense, pop music is basically chart-friendly stuff. No wonder that singers like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez remain on top of the charts, have a huge fan following and rake in the moolah like never before.

read more
News | 14 Jun 2017

Tiger Shroff says he's 'biggest fan' of Michael Jackson

MUMBAI: Actor Tiger Shroff, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film ‘Munna Michael’, says he believes he is late pop legend Michael Jackson's biggest fan.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Radio Mirchi honored with India's only Gold at New York Radio Awards

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi bags India's only Gold for its Five Years of Nirbhaya campaign at read more

Press Releases
BBC Bangla TV and radio content reaches 15 million people in Bangladesh

MUMBAI: BBC Bangla TV and radio content now reaches 15 million people in Bangladesh every week, aread more

News
RED FM gets J. Walter Thompson on board
,

MUMBAI: Red FM has handed over its creative mandate to marketing communications agency J.read more

Press Releases
MTV presents Nescafe Labs celebrates one year of nurturing young talent

MUMBAI: Nescafe and MTV hosted the finale of their co-branded digital talent platform called MTV read more

Press Releases
RCA Inspiration and Provident Music Group announce relaunch of Iconic Label, Verity Records

MUMBAI: RCA Inspiration and Provident Music Group celebrate the relaunch of Verity Records, revivread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Lipstick Under My Burkha' cast visits Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: The team of ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ reached the Radio Mirchi Studio, Mumbai for some live chat. The lead actresses Konkona Sen, Ratna...read more

2
Ranveer Singh's version of 'Hawa Hawa' from 'Mubarakan' is a fun sight to watch

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh who is Arjun Kapoor's best bud shared his own version of ‘Hawa Hawa’ with Ileana D'cruz. Best known to promote his films, his...read more

3
'Beparwah' my most challenging song: Tiger Shroff

MUMBAI: Actor Tiger Shroff says the song ‘Beparwah’ from his movie ‘Munna Michael’ was his most challenging. Tiger on Tuesday morning shared a...read more

4
Udayswar@Prithvi a concert of morning ragas by Pancham Nishad

MUMBAI: Udayswar@Prithvi is a rare and truly unique acoustic experience of Indian Classical Music to be enjoyed in its pure form, in the manner it...read more

5
Le Li Jaan: Depict desires under the burkha

MUMBAI: The song Le Li Jaan from the movie Lipstick Under My Burkha is quite a titillating kind of a song, which showcases the secret desires of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group