Jones claims Michael Jackson estate owes him over $30 million

MUMBAI: Veteran music producer Quincy Jones has claimed that the Michael Jackson estate owes him more than $30 million in unpaid royalties.



His attorney made the claim in a court on Tuesday, reports variety.com.



Attorney Mike McKool delivered his opening argument in the trial, which is now underway in the Los Angeles Superior Court.



McKool said that before Jackson's death in 2009, Jones had received his customary royalties from producing three albums: Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad. He claimed that changed when Jackson died and the singer's estate took control of his finances.



"He hasn't been adjusted as Michael was adjusted," McKool told the jury.



McKool also contended that Jones was shorted on his share of the profits from This Is It, the behind-the-scenes concert documentary released after Jackson's death.



McKool said the film made use of Jackson's original recordings, but that Jones was not given an adequate share of the licensing fee. McKool said the film grossed more than $500 million, of which the estate took $90 million, but that Jones was paid only $455,000.



Zia Modabber, the attorney for Jackson's estate, countered in his opening argument that Jones has been richly rewarded for his producing work even after Jackson's death.

(Source: IANS)