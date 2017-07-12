'Dilon Ka Shooter' gets a fun twist by Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Here is something that can make your day. All you have to do is listen to Sonu Nigam’s fun twist of Dilon Ka Shooter in Kumar Sanu’s style.

The song which was originally sung by Dhinchak Pooja, the young Indian YouTube sensation, while riding a red scooter has got a Nigam twist. The singer who is known for his mimicry skills has used them at his best while singing this track in Kumar Sanu style.

Check the video here -

Interestingly, this video was uploaded yesterday, when Dhinchak Pooja’s music videos were pulled down by Kattapa Sing owning to copyright infringement issue.

We are sure this video will bring a smile on Pooja’s face.