RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jul 2017 19:44 |  By RnMTeam

'Dilon Ka Shooter' gets a fun twist by Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Here is something that can make your day. All you have to do is listen to Sonu Nigam’s fun twist of Dilon Ka Shooter in Kumar Sanu’s style.

The song which was originally sung by Dhinchak Pooja, the young Indian YouTube sensation, while riding a red scooter has got a Nigam twist. The singer who is known for his mimicry skills has used them at his best while singing this track in Kumar Sanu style.

Check the video here -

Interestingly, this video was uploaded yesterday, when Dhinchak Pooja’s music videos were pulled down by Kattapa Sing owning to copyright infringement issue.

Also Read: Dhinchak Pooja's videos deleted from YouTube

We are sure this video will bring a smile on Pooja’s face.

Tags
Sonu Nigam Dhinchak Pooja Dilon ka shooter
Related news
News | 12 Jul 2017

Dhinchak Pooja's videos deleted from YouTube

MUMBAI: The news of Katappa deleting the music videos of the young Indian YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja is getting trolled over by Twitterati. If you are wondering he is the same Katappa from Baahubali then you are wrong.

read more
News | 06 Jul 2017

Red FM finds a perfect competitor for 'Dhinchak Pooja'

MUMBAI: Red FM Delhi had the most amazing time with actor-singer Guru Randhawa who visited the studio to promote his new release ‘High Rated Gabru’. RJ Aashish and RJ Kisna went a bit wild on imagination and came up with a tough competitor for Randhawa.

read more
News | 25 May 2017

Don't let negativity of few win: Anupam Kher to Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: After Sonu Nigam quit Twitter, veteran actor Anupam Kher asked the singer not to get affected by the negativity of a few people.

read more
News | 24 May 2017

Twitter is anti-Modi, anti-Hindu: Singer Abhijeet after ban

MUMBAI: Twitter is anti-national, anti-Prime Minister Narendra Modi and anti-Hindu, asserts singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, whose account on the social media platform was suspended over his offensive and sexist posts.

read more
News | 24 May 2017

Quitting Twitter, says Sonu Nigam after Abhijeet's account suspended

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam on Wednesday announced he will quit Twitter and has urged all "logical and sensible patriots" to do the same, following the suspension of singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's micro-blogging account.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sun TV gets allotted FM channel in Chennai after legal battle

NEW DELHI: M/s SUN TV Network Ltd., which had successfully bid for a channel in Chennai in the firead more

Press Releases
Radio Mirchi honored with India's only Gold at New York Radio Awards

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi bags India's only Gold for its Five Years of Nirbhaya campaign at read more

Press Releases
BBC Bangla TV and radio content reaches 15 million people in Bangladesh

MUMBAI: BBC Bangla TV and radio content now reaches 15 million people in Bangladesh every week, aread more

News
RED FM gets J. Walter Thompson on board
,

MUMBAI: Red FM has handed over its creative mandate to marketing communications agency J.read more

Press Releases
MTV presents Nescafe Labs celebrates one year of nurturing young talent

MUMBAI: Nescafe and MTV hosted the finale of their co-branded digital talent platform called MTV read more

top# 5 articles

1
This day, that year: Shreya Ghoshal made her Bollywood debut

MUMBAI: Remember back in 2002, Silsila Ye Chahat Ka, Bairi Piya, Chalak Chalak, Morey Piya and Dola Re Dola became huge hits, and one name that...read more

2
'Gori Tu Latth Maar' - Melodious, fun-filled Holi track

MUMBAI: Toilet- Ek Prem Katha released a new song Gori Tu Latth Maar, inspired by the Uttar Pradesh’s Holi tradition Lath Mar wherein the ladies...read more

3
Lyricist Prashant Ingole to expand his horizon

MUMBAI:  Lord Ganesh’s bhakt, the famous lyricist Prashant Ingole aka new age Gulzar is all set to broaden his horizon. He is broadening his sphere...read more

4
Gladson Peter - One Man Band in T-Series' Mix Tape

MUMBAI: The latest mix of party anthem song 'Sooraj Dooba Hai Yaaro' from 'Roy' and 'Subah Hone Na Do' from 'Desi Boyz' is all ready to set the floor...read more

5
'Jab Harry Met Sejal's' 'Safar' is Alia Bhatt's favourite song

MUMBAI: Just a while back, Deepika declared Beech Beech Mein to be her favourite track, and now another Bollywood diva has picked her favourite from...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group