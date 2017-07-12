Dhinchak Pooja's videos deleted from YouTube

MUMBAI: The news of Katappa deleting the music videos of the young Indian YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja is getting trolled over by Twitterati. If you are wondering he is the same Katappa from Baahubali then you are wrong. He is Katappa Singh who has just saved everyone from the awful songs Selfie Maine li liya, Swag Wali Topi and Daaru of Dhinchak Pooja.

All the songs of this artist are wiped off from YouTube except for Dilon ka shooter which opens with Pooja riding a red scooter and singing about how no one is cuter than her.

Dhinchak Pooja has 30 Million views and 1, 82,347 subscribers who now have to wait till she strikes back. In the meantime people are celebrating over the Katappa who has claimed copyright issues over her content and is reviewing the claim.