Biweekly podcast Euphonic Frequencies by Onkar Gupte

MUMBAI: The upcoming musician Onkar Gupte has started his own podcast called Euphonic Frequencies by Orion Music (Monker) which is powered by Indie Creative Network a New York-based podcast which provides a hub for the independent creatives to share their content with the audience who are willing to receive it.

The Euphonic Frequencies is a biweekly podcast/mix featuring alternative music produced by Indian Indie artists and upcoming producers around the world available on iTune, Google Play, Acast, Blubrry, Mix Cloud, Stitcher, PlayerFM and more.

When asked about his podcast he said, “The podcast is dedicated to all the Indian audiences who like an alternative as well as electronic music.”

He also shared about his future interest of evolving as a DJ and showcase the style of music he likes to play and get into the production aspect.

The episode 13 of the Euphonic Frequencies will release today.