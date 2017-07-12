RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jul 2017 18:02 |  By RnMTeam

Biweekly podcast Euphonic Frequencies by Onkar Gupte

MUMBAI: The upcoming musician Onkar Gupte has started his own podcast called Euphonic Frequencies by Orion Music (Monker) which is powered by Indie Creative Network a New York-based podcast which provides a hub for the independent creatives to share their content with the audience who are willing to receive it.

The Euphonic Frequencies is a biweekly podcast/mix featuring alternative music produced by Indian Indie artists and upcoming producers around the world available on iTune, Google Play, Acast, Blubrry, Mix Cloud, Stitcher, PlayerFM and more.

When asked about his podcast he said, “The podcast is dedicated to all the Indian audiences who like an alternative as well as electronic music.”

He also shared about his future interest of evolving as a DJ and showcase the style of music he likes to play and get into the production aspect.

The episode 13 of the Euphonic Frequencies will release today.

Tags
Onkar Gupte Euphonic Frequencies podcast
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Radio Mirchi honored with India's only Gold at New York Radio Awards

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi bags India's only Gold for its Five Years of Nirbhaya campaign at read more

Press Releases
BBC Bangla TV and radio content reaches 15 million people in Bangladesh

MUMBAI: BBC Bangla TV and radio content now reaches 15 million people in Bangladesh every week, aread more

News
RED FM gets J. Walter Thompson on board
,

MUMBAI: Red FM has handed over its creative mandate to marketing communications agency J.read more

Press Releases
MTV presents Nescafe Labs celebrates one year of nurturing young talent

MUMBAI: Nescafe and MTV hosted the finale of their co-branded digital talent platform called MTV read more

Press Releases
RCA Inspiration and Provident Music Group announce relaunch of Iconic Label, Verity Records

MUMBAI: RCA Inspiration and Provident Music Group celebrate the relaunch of Verity Records, revivread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Amazing' Beyonce bounces back quickly after twins' birth

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce Knowles is reportedly bouncing back fast just three weeks after giving birth to her twins. "Beyonce is recovering from the...read more

2
Major Lazer debuts video for 'Know No Better' ft. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello and Quavo

MUMBAI: “For me, Major Lazer is the ne plus ultra of dance music videos,” says director Philip Andelman. “It’s always been a dream of mine to work...read more

3
'Gori Tu Latth Maar' - Melodious, fun-filled Holi track

MUMBAI: Toilet- Ek Prem Katha released a new song Gori Tu Latth Maar, inspired by the Uttar Pradesh’s Holi tradition Lath Mar wherein the ladies...read more

4
Tickets for Ed Sheeran's India gig sold out in 48 minutes

MUMBAI: Tickets for Grammy Award-winning British singer Ed Sheeran's India gig went on sale on Tuesday -- and were sold out in barely 48 minutes....read more

5
'Beparwah' - A tribute to Michael Jackson

MUMBAI: Munna Michael just released its new song Beparwah, sung by Siddharth Basrur and Nandini Deb. The song was penned down by Kumaar and the music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group