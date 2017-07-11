Le Li Jaan: Depict desires under the burkha

MUMBAI: The song Le Li Jaan from the movie Lipstick Under My Burkha is quite a titillating kind of a song, which showcases the secret desires of women. Based on a popular Afghani folk song, Le Li Jaan is composed and sung by Zebunnisa Bangash (part of the Zeb Haniya duo) and the lyrics are penned by Anvita Dutt. Featuring Konkona Sensharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra, Plabita Borthakur, Sushant Singh, Vaibhav Tatwawadi among others, the song is released today on T-Series.

The song features four different women in it, with their many unspoken, unfulfilled and unexpressed desires which portray what women actually feel from inside. Portraying the other side of the coin, which depicts the inner desires of women, the desire to breathe freely, the desire to fulfil the always wanting sexual pleasure, it also shows the passions of suppressed women, who want to get free from the clutches of the society. They want to revolt against the boundaries of the society, which does not give women the basic rights to do what they want.

An altogether different side is shown, which the society has never thought about or thought but never made an attempt to do something about it.

The movie Lipstick Under My Burkha is the voice of the women who want to fulfil their desires but are bound by the social barriers.

Give it a listen: