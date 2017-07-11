RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Jul 2017 19:09 |  By RnMTeam

Le Li Jaan: Depict desires under the burkha

MUMBAI: The song Le Li Jaan from the movie Lipstick Under My Burkha is quite a titillating kind of a song, which showcases the secret desires of women. Based on a popular Afghani folk song, Le Li Jaan is composed and sung by Zebunnisa Bangash (part of the Zeb Haniya duo) and the lyrics are penned by Anvita Dutt. Featuring Konkona Sensharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra, Plabita Borthakur, Sushant Singh, Vaibhav Tatwawadi among others, the song is released today on T-Series.

The song features four different women in it, with their many unspoken, unfulfilled and unexpressed desires which portray what women actually feel from inside. Portraying the other side of the coin, which depicts the inner desires of women, the desire to breathe freely, the desire to fulfil the always wanting sexual pleasure, it also shows the passions of suppressed women, who want to get free from the clutches of the society. They want to revolt against the boundaries of the society, which does not give women the basic rights to do what they want.

An altogether different side is shown, which the society has never thought about or thought but never made an attempt to do something about it.

The movie Lipstick Under My Burkha is the voice of the women who want to fulfil their desires but are bound by the social barriers.

Give it a listen:

Tags
Le Li Jaan Lipstick Under My Burkha Zebunnisa Bangash​ ​ Zeb Haniya​ ​ Anvita Dutt​ ​ Konkona Sensharma Ratna Pathak Shah ​T-Series
Related news
News | 11 Jul 2017

'Lipstick Under My Burkha' cast visits Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: The team of ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ reached the Radio Mirchi Studio, Mumbai for some live chat. The lead actresses Konkona Sen, Ratna Pathak Shah with director Alankrita Srivastava were present at the studio for the new movie promotions.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
BBC Bangla TV and radio content reaches 15 million people in Bangladesh

MUMBAI: BBC Bangla TV and radio content now reaches 15 million people in Bangladesh every week, aread more

News
RED FM gets J. Walter Thompson on board
,

MUMBAI: Red FM has handed over its creative mandate to marketing communications agency J.read more

Press Releases
MTV presents Nescafe Labs celebrates one year of nurturing young talent

MUMBAI: Nescafe and MTV hosted the finale of their co-branded digital talent platform called MTV read more

Press Releases
RCA Inspiration and Provident Music Group announce relaunch of Iconic Label, Verity Records

MUMBAI: RCA Inspiration and Provident Music Group celebrate the relaunch of Verity Records, revivread more

News
After DTT, TRAI now launches exercise on digital radio broadcasting

NEW DELHI: Even as it noted that All India Radio is active in implementation of digital radio inread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Dhadkane Azad Hain' an experiment with Hindustani Classical music by Shreya Ghoshal

MUMBAI: Finally the most awaited day for Shreya Ghoshal fans has arrived. Her single ‘Dhadkane Azad Hain’ that created a buzz in the city since its...read more

2
Singer-composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee's 'Aainda' experiment

MUMBAI: Composer-singer-lyricist Arko Pravo Mukherjee who has given the Indian music industry some memorable songs in 'Tere Sang Yaara', 'Abhi Abhi...read more

3
'Jab Harry Met Sejal's' 'Safar' is Alia Bhatt's favourite song

MUMBAI: Just a while back, Deepika declared Beech Beech Mein to be her favourite track, and now another Bollywood diva has picked her favourite from...read more

4
'Lipstick Under My Burkha' cast visits Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: The team of ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ reached the Radio Mirchi Studio, Mumbai for some live chat. The lead actresses Konkona Sen, Ratna...read more

5
Amy Shark to open for Sia in her first Australian shows in six years

MUMBAI: Joining Sia on the AU leg of her 'Nostalgic For The Present' Tour is none other than Amy Shark of the popular song Adore....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group