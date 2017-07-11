RadioandMusic
'Jab Harry Met Sejal's' 'Safar' is Alia Bhatt's favourite song

MUMBAI: Just a while back, Deepika declared Beech Beech Mein to be her favourite track, and now another Bollywood diva has picked her favourite from the album, Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The movie is ruling the heart and minds of the people, with every new content that is coming out. The songs Radha and Beech Beech Mein got everyone grooving and now the latest Safar which is a soulful track is a soother.

While the entire nation is choosing and picking their favourite tracks from the film, B-town too is sharing their favourite songs from Jab Harry met Sejal.

After Deepika, now Alia Bhatt took to her Twitter to announce that the latest song from Jab Harry Met Sejal, Safar is her favourite. The actress not only liked the music but also loved the video. Sharing about the same she replied to Shah Rukh Khan's tweet -

Safar released yesterday and is already casting its magic. The video features the team including Shah Rukh Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Pritam and Irshad Kamil working on the making of Safar. Composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh and penned by Irshad Kamil, the song is a melodious tune describing the Guide Harinder Singh Nehra aka Harry's journey.

Jab Harry Met Sejal team is leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. The team has changed the marketing grammar with their innovative strategies. Be it introducing mini trails, launching Radha amidst Sejals in Ahmedabad or club hopping to launch Beech Beech Mein, the team has astonished the audience with its moves.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on 4 August 2017.

Check out the song below:

