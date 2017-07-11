Gladson Peter - One Man Band in T-Series' Mix Tape

MUMBAI: The latest mix of party anthem song 'Sooraj Dooba Hai Yaaro' from 'Roy' and 'Subah Hone Na Do' from 'Desi Boyz' is all ready to set the floor on fire. The eight episode of T- Series Mix Tape that will feature power packed singers Aditi Singh Sharma, Nakash Aziz and Gladson Peter, will leave most amazed.

The unique aspect of this episode will be Gladson Peter- India’s first One Man Band who can play over 45 instruments. He has an incredible skill of playing 22 instruments that will leave you in awe. His stage performances have been jaw dropping in the past and one can expect something similar on T-Series Mix Tape.

T-Series recently released teaser shows Peter playing the guitar, ukulele, drum kit on his back, harmonica, bass drum, snare drum, hi-hat cymbals, melodica, kazoo, tambourine, ghungroo and flute using both his hands, feet and his mouth filling the song with incredible melodies.

“I have always done live performances and this is the first time I am venturing into such a project. I shared a good time at T-Series with singers Nakash Aziz and Aditi Sharma. They were cooperative and respected my uniqueness,” explains the talented man.

On his association with T-Series Mix Tape he says, "A lot of things in life are uncalled for. These things are value added services that an artist gets when they follow their passion. All my life I have been listening to T-Series cassettes online and finally, my dream has come true.”

Appreciating Gladson Peter’s work Aditi Singh Sharma states, “We have so much talent in our country like the 'One Man Band'. It’s not just taxing musically but also physically. It requires strength and Gladson did a fabulous job with it. Abhijit Vaughan's music was phenomenal and something very different from before.”

Peter has worked on the first promotional shoot of Zee Yuva’s Sangeet Samrat 2017. He has also been invited to perform live at International Conclave on Human Rights, Community Welfare, Philanthropy and SDGs which will be held on 4-5 November in Chandigarh.

Life is full of surprises and Peter is waiting for his next surprise. A lot of international calling is happening. He is reworking his whole design and looking to add more instruments.

The Mix Tape episode will release on 13 July.