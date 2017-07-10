RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Jul 2017 13:30 |  By RnMTeam

Sony Music teams up with BhangraFunk and BollyFunk for a Bhangra Funk Dance Contest

MUMBAI: Sony Music, global music giant, collaborates with BhangraFunk and BollyFunk who have initiated the Bhangra Funk movement internationally. Through this association, International choreographers, Shivani and Chaya will share a fusion dance routine for ‘Radha’ inspired from Bhangra and hip hop in a pop-up class at the West Coast Dance Theatre in LA. Global fans need to follow this dance routine and share their videos on social media. Top 3 creative choreography and dancers will be chosen as winners.

Winners get an opportunity to meet Shah Rukh Khan himself!

'Jab Harry Met Sejal' releases in cinemas on 4 August 2017.

Tags
Sony Music BhangraFunk BollyFunk Radha
Related news
News | 07 Jul 2017

I gave whatever I had: Divine on his Bollywood debut

MUMBAI: Vivian Fernandes aka rapper Divine, steps into Bollywood with Anand L Rai's ‘Mukkabaaz’.

read more
News | 05 Jul 2017

Sony Music eyeing Punjab's best; signs Hardy Sandhu

MUMBAI: Sony Music signed up with another high profile singer Hardy Sandhu. Sandhu started his career as a cricketer but due to an injury had to quit and shifted his focus to becoming a full fledge famous Punjabi singer.

read more
News | 05 Jul 2017

'Radha' was a fun track to create: Pritam

MUMBAI: Composer Pritam Chakraborty says he knew the song of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ titled ‘Radha’ will be an instant hit.

read more
News | 24 Jun 2017

Musical trend-setters of the week which will leave you foot-tapping

Mumbai: Fans of the latest music can get the best songs of the past week at the click of a button. The team of Radioandmusic.com has meticulously selected the most trending songs, avoiding the need to waste precious time in searching. Just scroll down to get the latest songs.

read more
News | 24 Jun 2017

European DJ does an international remix of Badshah's Mercy

MUMBAI: Crooner Badshah's song Mercy has got a new avatar with an international twist just two months after its release. Even as the song is still topping the chartbuster, leading European DJ and Producer Lady Bee has presented the song in a remix version with Sony Music.        

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saavn is all set for #NoFilterNeha Season 2

MUMBAI: As Saavn has moved from being just another music streaming service to a global entertainmread more

Press Releases
Red FM and RJ Malishka wish to bring change with 'Mumbai Khadde Mein'

MUMBAI: This monsoon Red FM has taken up the cause of ‘Mumbai Khadde Mein’ to help address the peread more

News
Winners of WOW Awards and Convention Asia 2017: Event Intellectual Properties

MUMBAI: WOW Awards and Convention Asia is the largest business and recognition platform for MICE,read more

News
MIB scheme evaluation: Revised tenders invited from twenty agencies

NEW DELHI: Nine more agencies in a revised tender for the evaluation of its schemes to be carrieread more

News
Indian music industry sets up PDL, a new association for telco licensing

MUMBAI: There's change afoot in the Indian music industry.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Miranda Lambert's album 'The Weight Of These Wings' certified Platinum by RIAA

MUMBAI: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville Grammy award-winner Miranda Lambert’s sixth studio album ‘The Weight of These Wings’ is now certified...read more

2
Internet is helping an artist live a stable life: Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: The ‘Suit Suit’ fame, Guru Randhawa recently released his new single, ‘High Rated Gabru’. At a meet and greet session called Hungama...read more

3
Linda Nolan duped by fake Manchester attack victim

MUMBAI: Irish singer Linda Nolan has claimed she was duped by a women who pretended to be a victim of the Manchester terror attack. She spoke about...read more

4
Rolling Stones musical 'in the works'

MUMBAI: Workshops are taking place in West End here in search of stars to be in a potential Rolling Stones musical. The search is on but the...read more

5
Just Kiddin remixes Cedric Gervais' latest single 'Somebody New' Ft. Liza Owen

MUMBAI: Grammy Award winning DJ, producer and label boss, Cedric Gervais, reveals his newest remix of ‘Somebody New’ featuring Liza Owen, by the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group