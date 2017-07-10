Sony Music teams up with BhangraFunk and BollyFunk for a Bhangra Funk Dance Contest

MUMBAI: Sony Music, global music giant, collaborates with BhangraFunk and BollyFunk who have initiated the Bhangra Funk movement internationally. Through this association, International choreographers, Shivani and Chaya will share a fusion dance routine for ‘Radha’ inspired from Bhangra and hip hop in a pop-up class at the West Coast Dance Theatre in LA. Global fans need to follow this dance routine and share their videos on social media. Top 3 creative choreography and dancers will be chosen as winners.

Winners get an opportunity to meet Shah Rukh Khan himself!

'Jab Harry Met Sejal' releases in cinemas on 4 August 2017.