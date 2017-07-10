RadioandMusic
News |  10 Jul 2017

Singer-composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee's 'Aainda' experiment

MUMBAI: Composer-singer-lyricist Arko Pravo Mukherjee who has given the Indian music industry some memorable songs in 'Tere Sang Yaara', 'Abhi Abhi', 'Saathi Rey' and 'Dariya' amongst others is all set to release his first single, 'Aainda - An ode to idealistic love.’

The single will be released under Sony Music Pop, the pop division of Sony Music.

And it’s a trans-national track, says Mukherjee. He elaborates: " I have recorded it both in Mumbai and Los Angeles .The track explains the actual concept of idealistic love. I had written it a couple of years ago, but now, seems like the right time to release it."

The single is a collaborative effort between Grammy Award-nominated music producer Brandon Friesen and Bollywood music producer Aditya Dev. "The song has a world music vibe to it. I am also working with Brandon on my English single."

Unlike the usual Bollywood tracks, 'Aainda' will be a concept-based and not situation-based song. "The song will explore the concept of the union of two people. It will also bring some sense of mystery and surrealism. Something that I like bringing to most of my songs," says Mukherjee.

The singer-composer who will be releasing this single with Sony Music last worked with the music label on 'Kapoor & Sons', that's also when the association took place.

"Rohan Jha (Sony Music India, Lead Pop) got talking to me during this time. During one of these meetings, I told him that I had a few songs that I was looking at releasing as singles. They too wanted to release a single and that's how everything fell into place."

Mukherjee clarifies that he is not signed on to the label; they are only bringing out Aainda.

He is happy with how the entire creative process for the song evolved. "I am so happy to have worked with Sony. They did not interfere. This single is my expression and I really want it to work," says the 34-year-old.

The music video features Bollywood faces. However, there is no clarity on who it is. The Sony team is currently keeping the names under wraps.

Furthermore, the composer is also looking forward to releasing more singles, but that will only depend on the listener feedback.

"I want to see how this song does in comparison to my film songs. And, if all goes well. I will release another one," ends he.

'Aainda' is scheduled to release sometime next week.

