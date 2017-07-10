RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Jul 2017 15:00 |  By RnMTeam

Rolling Stones musical 'in the works'

MUMBAI: Workshops are taking place in West End here in search of stars to be in a potential Rolling Stones musical.

The search is on but the legendary English rock band members Mick Jagger, 73, Keith Richards, 73, Charlie Watts, 76, and Ronnie Wood, 70, are yet to give the show their backing, femalefirst.co.uk reports.

"The idea came from top theatre execs who know the concept of a Stones musical has the potential to be a worldwide hit. But they know the show has to be outstanding for the band members to back it," a source told The Sun newspaper.

"Only then will it ever see the light of day -- and at the same time make the rockers as absolute fortune. The workshops are being kept very much under wraps and only incredible talent is being invited to attend," the source added.

It is not yet known whether the musical would cover the band's career or use their back catalogue, which date back to 1962 when they formed the band in London, for a different story.

While the veteran rockers could earn a fortune from a musical, they may not need the cash as it was recently reported they will earn two million pounds from a new album after their contract was renewed by Universal.

The group is reportedly planning to release a live compilation album in time for Christmas 2017 and follow that up with a new studio LP to coincide with the end of their forthcoming European tour, which kicks off in September.

The Rolling Stones' latest album, ‘Blue and Lonesome’ -- a collection of blues covers -- was their 25th record and dropped in December 2016.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Rolling Stones musical Mick Jagger Keith Richards Charlie Watts Ronnie Wood
Related news
News | 19 Jun 2017

It's time Mick Jagger had vasectomy: Brother

MUMBAI: Legendary English singer Mick Jagger should consider getting vasectomy done now, says his brother.

read more
News | 15 May 2017

Harry Styles reminds producer of Mick Jagger

MUMBAI: Singer Harry Styles' producer Jeff Bhasker says the star reminds him of veteran singer Mick Jagger. Bhasker believes that Styles' chemistry with guitarist Mitch Rowland is similar to that of Jagger and Keith Richards -- founder member of rock band the Rolling Stones.

read more
News | 06 Jan 2017

Birthday Special: 15 facts that you should know about AR Rahman

MUMBAI: 6 January 2017 marks music maestro AR Rahman's 50th birthday. AR Rahman, the globally acclaimed composer’s musical outlook defines how influential he has been throughout the years.

read more
News | 08 Nov 2016

The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards has rain-stopping trick

MUMBAI: Guitarist Keith Richards believes he can stop the rain with a magic stick. The 72-year-old always carries the superstitious item, and The Rolling Stones road crew ‘rely upon’ it to prevent downpours when the band is performing, reports mirror.co.uk.

read more
News | 01 Nov 2016

Mick Jagger takes up aerial yoga

MUMBAI: At 73, singer Mick Jagger reportedly taken up gruelling anti-gravity aerial yoga to keep himself in shape for The Rolling Stones gigs.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saavn is all set for #NoFilterNeha Season 2

MUMBAI: As Saavn has moved from being just another music streaming service to a global entertainmread more

Press Releases
Red FM and RJ Malishka wish to bring change with 'Mumbai Khadde Mein'

MUMBAI: This monsoon Red FM has taken up the cause of ‘Mumbai Khadde Mein’ to help address the peread more

News
Winners of WOW Awards and Convention Asia 2017: Event Intellectual Properties

MUMBAI: WOW Awards and Convention Asia is the largest business and recognition platform for MICE,read more

News
MIB scheme evaluation: Revised tenders invited from twenty agencies

NEW DELHI: Nine more agencies in a revised tender for the evaluation of its schemes to be carrieread more

News
Indian music industry sets up PDL, a new association for telco licensing

MUMBAI: There's change afoot in the Indian music industry.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Sony Music teams up with BhangraFunk and BollyFunk for a Bhangra Funk Dance Contest

MUMBAI: Sony Music, global music giant, collaborates with BhangraFunk and BollyFunk who have initiated the Bhangra Funk movement internationally....read more

2
'Dhadkane Azad Hain' an experiment with Hindustani Classical music by Shreya Ghoshal

MUMBAI: Finally the most awaited day for Shreya Ghoshal fans has arrived. Her single ‘Dhadkane Azad Hain’ that created a buzz in the city since its...read more

3
Rolling Stones musical 'in the works'

MUMBAI: Workshops are taking place in West End here in search of stars to be in a potential Rolling Stones musical. The search is on but the...read more

4
Sports personalities that excelled at music

MUMBAI: Recently Harbhajan Singh announced about his upcoming single, but this is not the first time he is trying his hands at singing. Years back he...read more

5
Just Kiddin remixes Cedric Gervais' latest single 'Somebody New' Ft. Liza Owen

MUMBAI: Grammy Award winning DJ, producer and label boss, Cedric Gervais, reveals his newest remix of ‘Somebody New’ featuring Liza Owen, by the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group